FAIRMONT — No longer having Fairmont Regional Medical Center to provide volunteer service anymore, members of the hospital’s former Hospital Volunteer Association are considering dissolving the group.
However, that won’t be the organization’s demise because it still has funds it receives and donates to different schools, scholarship funds and nonprofits. The Association is also considering merging with the Friends of WVU Hospitals to perform volunteer services at its facilities, especially now that WVU Medicine is running Fairmont Medical Center at the old FRMC facility.
“I think everybody is in agreement that we’re not Fairmont anymore, and if we want to do things we have to change,” said Nancy Farley, vice president of the Hospital Volunteer Association. “Nothing is going to happen until 2021 anyway, it doesn’t have to be immediate anyway.”
The Fairmont Regional Medical Center Volunteer Association has been a group for more than 100 years, and has gone through a number of changes when hospital ownership changed over time. On Tuesday, members of the association met with representatives from WVU Medicine to discuss the possibility of providing services to the health care agency with the potential to be the primary volunteers of the planned WVU Medicine hospital off the Gateway Connector.
“When WVU Hospitals undertook the Fairmont project, it was not actually an acquisition of Fairmont Regional Medical Center, it was opening a new, remote campus of WVU Medicine hospitals,” said Jessica Alsop, vice president and general counsel for WVU Health System. “We’ve talked about how can we bring your organization together with WVU Hospitals in order to support the Fairmont campus and the services being provided there.”
Alsop suggested to the volunteers that the Volunteer Association become a sub-group of Friends of WVU Hospitals, so the Fairmont association can continue some of its nonprofit donations and outreach.
“I think the best way to handle this is to have you go through a dissolution of the current auxiliary,” Alsop said. “At the same time, Friends of WVU Hospitals, that supports the overall WVU Hospitals network, could work with you to find a way for you to not legally merge in, but effectively merge in.”
Whitney Rae Hatcher, manager of volunteer services at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital, was also present at the meeting, and told the Volunteer Association that their service to WVU Medicine could be a long way away because of the pandemic, and the guidelines put upon the hospital in its wake.
“We were told, it was July 2 or 3, that we could bring back any volunteers that we considered to be essential,” Hatcher said. “It’s so hard for me, because in my mind, all of our volunteers are essential all the time.”
Normally, the Fairmont Volunteer Association would staff the front desk at Fairmont Medical, work in its gift shop and perform other duties, when necessary. Hatcher said that since the pandemic began, these duties have been put on hold, or are being performed by paid staff at Ruby Memorial. She said this could complicate future opportunities for the volunteers, because she is unsure of what duties will be allocated to non-paid staff.
“We determined that there were not any placements at Ruby that are considered essential,” Hatcher said. “I fear that whenever things go back to normal, they won’t be allowed to have volunteers in those areas, because a volunteer should never be doing the role of what could be a paid employee. If we are saying that something is essential, then why are we not paying someone to do that essential role?”
Farley said she and the rest of the volunteers remain optimistic about the future of the Volunteer Association, seeing they have been through change before. She said the next update will likely come once she and the other leaders of the Volunteer Association meet with the Friends of WVU Hospitals, when they will plan a course for how the organization can be of service.
“We just conceived that we’re going to meet with the Friends board at WVU, and we’ll go from there,” Farley said. “I think we’ll be a sub-group of their auxiliary.”
