CLARKSBURG — A former marion County physician was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court in the Northern District of West Virginia for a felony drug offense.
U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh sentenced sixty-nine-year-old Eugenio Menez, a former Fairmont physician, to 48 months in prison for illegally distributing oxycodone, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.
The sentencing comes five months after Menez entered a guilty plea to a one-count information that charged him with distribution of controlled substances outside the bounds of professional medical practice. Menez admitted to illegally distributing oxycodone in September 2015 in Marion County.
Menez used his former family physician practice to distribute controlled substances outside the course of professional medical practice by writing prescriptions for several female patients in exchange for sexual favors.
Even though the female patients had medical appointments, those visits involved sexual acts, and Menez did not conduct medical exams of those patients. The appointments would be scheduled either early in the morning at his office before his staff reported or at his residence. The patients believed they would have been denied their prescriptions if they did not consent to the sexual acts. The patients’ accounts were corroborated by numerous video recordings produced by Menez.
Menez has surrendered his medical license, as well as his Drug Enforcement Administration registration, which permitted him to write prescriptions and was also ordered to pay a $25,000 fine.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Zelda E. Wesley prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Drug Enforcement Administration investigated.
