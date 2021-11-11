This story has been corrected
JANE LEW, W.Va. — To say that Marge Paugh knows what it means to be immersed in and serve in a community might be somewhat of an understatement.
After serving 53 years as a volunteer at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg, Paugh is being recognized in a huge way. The main lobby in the hospital has been renamed in Paugh’s honor.
“After all those years, you make the VA your family,” said Marge, who is now 98.
To understand how a person could endeavor to donate that much of their time to one cause goes beyond the everyday run-of-the-mill. Marge said it’s simply what military people do for each other.
“Once you’re a veteran, you’re always a veteran and you want to keep it fresh,” Marge said. “I love my boys!”
Despite being less mobile than in prior years, Marge is quick to offer her wit and engage in meaningful conversation. It’s almost as if her eyes sparkle when she gets a chance to talk about the military, which runs deep in her family.
“I come from a military family. My father served in World War I and my brother was already serving in World War II,” Marge said, referring to her own service as a U.S. Army Corps nurse. “It was more or less expected of me.”
With her nurse training behind her, in 1944, Marge got her first nursing job at a local hospital in Pittsburgh after growing up in Clearfield, Pennsylvania. In 1945, she joined the U.S. Army Nurse Corps, four years after the U.S. entered World War II.
Marge and her fellow Army Nurse Corps members were shipped out to serve in Okinawa, Japan after they completed a month-long basic training program in Aberdeen, Maryland.
“We went in to relieve the older nurses that had 4 or 5 years of service and were ready to rotate back stateside,” Paugh said. “Well, it was all new to me, but I enjoyed it. First, I worked in the operating room, and when things began to slow down, I worked in the wards.”
Armed with her civilian nursing experience, Marge said she did not know what to expect in Japan.
“It was kind of primitive — we had the Okinawans come in and out. We had skirmishes. We were near the beach so we could hear a lot of the action out in the ocean there,” she said.
Marge began volunteering at the Clarksburg VA hospital in 1967. In 1985, she met and became friends with Vonda Dye, who at the time, was working in the administration department at the VA Medical Center.
Like Marge, Vonda — now 86 — also describes herself as having come from a military family as her husband served a full career in the military. They both have sons who have had military careers as well.
“That’s why we’re close — we’re very military-minded,” Vonda said. “Military-minded simply means anything military that we can help with or be a part of we’re there,” Vonda said.
“We stick together,” Marge said.
And while the COVID-19 pandemic has forced many VA volunteers to pull back or cease going into the medical center altogether, Marge still mails cards to patients at the hospital every week. She also buys gifts for homeless veterans.
“I miss it. I really miss it. I like to be around the veterans,” Marge said. “I think that’s what keeps us young — being active.”
When asked about her new accolade, Marge appeared a bit humbled and said she was surprised.
“Well, I’ve had several [awards] but this has been a surprise to me,” Marge said. “Wesley [Walls] came to visit and he wouldn’t take no for an answer.”
Marge first became acquainted with the Clarksburg VA Medical Center after she was admitted there as only the second female patient at the hospital.
“It was kind of scary. I mean, I had chaperones. They didn’t know what to do with a woman,” Marge said. “I was just as scared of them as they were of me.
“They weren’t used to these women in the military and I don’t think they are yet.”
While she was undergoing occupational therapy one day as a patient, she said the therapist told her that she should consider volunteering at the hospital. At first, the idea was met with reluctance.
“It kind of took me a few days. Well, I wasn’t sure about it,” Marge said. “I thought I was too much of a klutz.”
Over the years, Marge’s service has not gone unnoticed.
Wesley R. Walls, chief of public affairs and community relations service at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center, describes Marge as being “a vital part” of the hospital.
“She has held various volunteer roles in the past, but over the past 20 years, she has volunteered at the information desk providing customer service to Veterans and handing out candy to children that would accompany them,” Walls said.
During the holidays, Marge would setup themed tables for veterans and staff where she provided snacks and soft drinks.
“Her smile is infectious and I don’t think she has ever met a stranger, which are both qualities that led to her success at the information desk,” Walls said. “As a World War II Army Nurse Corps Veteran and a lifelong volunteer, Marjorie is the true definition of selfless service. We are honored to have her as a volunteer.”
