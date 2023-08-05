FAIRMONT — Coal mining forms a backbone for the Mountain State, not only in economic terms but in social and historical terms as well. However, some of that history is in danger of disappearing.
James Davis and Keith “Pooch” Raddish, are holding their annual Four States Mine Reunion Picnic on Aug. 26 at 1 p.m. in Parrish Run Park. However, it might also be their last one.
“We’ve had good turnouts because we was all a good group of people to work with,” Raddish said. “We all got along. And now due to deaths, old age, as committeemen we’ve gained some age and are not able to do what we’re used to. We had about eight or 10. Now we’re down to five.”
The miners are looking for someone to take up their mantle and continue the picnic. However, it’s been a challenge finding someone younger to take over.
The picnic began as a way to commemorate the camaraderie the miners had at Four States Mine, which shut down in the mid-1980s. Davis said it was the backbone of coal production in the area.
In its heyday, the men recalled a tight knit community that worked hard and took care of each other.
“We all blend in together because if I had something you’d like, then I’d have the lady put that in the bucket for you tomorrow,” Davis said. “Or, Pooch had something that I liked, he’d have his wife, ‘hey, put that in there for Jim’ and he’d bring it and give it to me. We were family up there. Yep, we were a close family.”
Within their microcosm, these men represent the rich history of mine work and union solidarity. The picnic was a way to preserve that memory, but as the miners age and begin to pass on, that history is in danger of being forgotten.
Lloyd Tomlinson, education coordinator for the West Virginia Mine Wars Museum, said that it’s important to preserve the history of working people because it’s history that often is ignored. As such, that historical knowledge becomes lost because it often isn’t written down or recorded in some way. Preserving history like this among younger people is difficult because of a lack of awareness or historical events happening in their own time.
“I think a lot of it is you have a younger generation that’s definitely fighting their own battles,” Tomlinson said. “It could be like they may not have the energy to take on something like that. If this picnic is going to carry on there needs to be some sort of intergenerational outreach.”
One factor that could be complicating the passage of this heritage down to younger generations is that unions themselves are not as prominent as they were in Davis’ and Raddish’s time. William Gorby, a historian at West Virginia University, said that union membership is significantly lower today than it was in the 1960s or 1970s due to the overall decline of miners and mines in the state. For a union, membership numbers equal power, so a loss in members means a loss in power. This leads to members enjoying fewer benefits than their forebears, which in turn hurts camaraderie.
“Individual miners had a lot more involvement in the daily functioning with their union,” Gorby said. “As late as the 70s, the union hall itself, where miners and their families go to meet and congregate. That’s one of those things that just doesn’t really exist anymore, having a union hall where everybody kind of shares a certain set of experiences.”
Unions are beginning to make a comeback this decade, as discussions around labor gain new currency under a widening income gap. Gorby said unions are important because they help serve as a community building institution that also has economic power.
For Davis and Raddish, it will be a moot point unless they can find someone to carry on their legacy. With fewer of them left every year, it’s one more piece of history being lost.
Gorby said this picnic was unique. It’s not a common event in a state where former miners and union members commemorate working at a similar company like the Four States Mine.
“Without that history it gets us farther away from people today knowing what it was like for everybody who worked in the mining industry,” Gorby said. “But also it kind of gets us even farther away from that idea of what role the union played.”
