FAIRMONT — Two nonprofits that serve veterans recently received donations from Marian Assembly 2114, Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus.
The faith-based organization gave an undisclosed donation to Operation Welcome Home, which provides job readiness skills to veterans.
Founded in 2012, Operation Welcome Home has helped some 600 military veterans obtain jobs from its offices in Morgantown.
The second undisclosed donation was given to Staten Island, N.Y.-based Tunnels to Towers Foundation, which provides mortgage-free housing for catastrophically-injured first responders, military veterans and Gold Star Families.
