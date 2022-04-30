FAIRMONT — While the Frank and Jane Gabor West Virginia Folklife Center is usually documenting state history, center officials made a bit of their own history this week.
Center Director Francene Kirk honored two Marion County residents and four Fairmont State University students during its annual spring celebration April 28.
D.D. Meighen, of Fairmont, was awarded the Traditions Salute Award and Porter Stiles, of Fairmont, was awarded the Folklife Center Achievement Award for Preservation and four Fairmont State students were each presented a Museum Studies Certificate for their work at the folklife center.
Meighen was awarded for his lifelong work documenting North Central West Virginia by serving as a minister, providing information on TV-19, a local cable access channel, and donating his collection of local interviews and documentary videos to the folklife center, among other things, Kirk said in presenting the award.
“We appreciate your volunteerism, We appreciate your scholarship and we appreciate your dedication to Marion County and North Central West Virginia,” Kirk said about Meighen.
Meighen gave a short speech after accepting the awarded.
“I’m really honored and I appreciate the opportunity to donate all the documentaries to you, because a lot of it deals with the music, some of which you’ve played out in Prickett’s Fort, and to keep the folk tradition and the heritage alive with Appalachia,” Meighen said.
Raymond Alvarez, official historian for Fairmont and marion County, presented Meighen with a poster for his work on the 50th anniversary of the Farmington No. 9 Mine Disaster.
“Of course I invited D.D. because he’s a man that always has great ideas and he always thinks that your ideas are great, too. So he’s a very good friend,” Alvarez said.
Stiles was honored for his work to preserve local history through collectibles and material culture. Stiles is a Civil War enthusiast whose collection has been displayed in the Folklife Center for two years.
“Porter is a collector. When we interviewed him last year, we had Porter’s Civil War collection here at the Folklife Center... Porter told us that he collects everything and that his wife, Debbie, says he even collects dust,” Kirk said.
Using a little levity, Kirk told guests how grateful she is for Stiles’ work at the Folklife Center.
Porter came in and hung the show and today, he came in and took the last pieces of the show down. There were some flags in the back, he brought his own ladder, came in and took down the rest of the show, and then said I’ll change that light bulb for you if you want me to. So we are just so grateful for Porter,” Kirk said.
After the community award presentations, Museum Studies Coordinator Mary Hollinger presented awards to students Charity Vance, Brianna Stevens and Chloe Wean, Kirk presented an award to student Marissa Mayer.
After the awards, attendees were able to view the new exhibit titled “Trunk of Traditional Tunes,” which has been taking part over the past year featuring various Appalachian writers, artists and musicians. Museum studies program students created the exhibit, which includes photos and music, and QR codes displayed for easy listening, of the West Virginia traditional musicians who are featured in the exhibit.
The Kennedy Barn String Band performed traditional folk music after the awards. The band is described as “a homegrown, old-time music group, established to promote folk music traditions.” The group was originated by founding members Dr. Michael, Joanie Schroering and Tom Manuel, with George Yost, Steve Smigocki, George Reynolds and Susie Jones joining soon after.
“What better way to celebrate than by hearing lovely music that is representative of our culture and region and also by paying tribute to two individuals who have had such an impact on this region,” President of Fairmont State University Mirta Martin said.
