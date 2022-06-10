FAIRMONT — For the past seven years, Frank Jarman has called the Marion County Family Resource Network home.
The MCFRN has provided resources to families across Marion County for 27 years, and since 2015, it’s been proud to call Jarman its executive director.
Now, Jarman has decided to take the next step in his life and look toward retirement.
His tenure at the MCFRN is characterized, in his eyes, by broadening of the organization’s horizons. Stepping outside it’s usual coverage area of Fairmont and expanding aid to the entire County of Marion.
“I feel like I took this organization from a place where we did important things to a place where we did impactful things,” Jarman said. “I’m nervous to leave this place, but I know I’m leaving it in good hands.”
Those will be the hands of Shannon Hogue, a former director of Marion County’s Court Appointed Child Advocates, who will be stepping into the position in July, in preparation for Jarman’s last day, July 29.
The current board and Jarman are excited by Hogue’s resume and are hoping she can take the organization above and beyond it’s current status quo.
“I’m not looking for someone to keep [FRN] the way it is, I need someone who will take it to the next level,” Jarman said. “[The board chair] and I believe this is the person who can take it to the next level.”
Jarman hopes that Hogue will accomplish everything he has and more, but she has a lot of work to do to live up to Jarman’s reputation.
Looking back on his tenure, Jarman played an important role in several of the network’s biggest accomplishments.
The MCFRN’s Hero Awards were the brain child of Jarman and his staff as a way to recognize the members of the community who have done outstanding work in service to the county. The awards grew from little certificates to fully decked-out plaques and trophies.
The presentation dinner has grown from a small-scale ceremony to an awards dinner with family and friends, complete with a keynote speaker.
Jarman played a hand in organizing the monthly community resource meetings, where non-profits from around the county join together to discuss upcoming projects and share ideas and suggestions.
The FRN has also received many sizeable grants under Jarman’s leadership, including a recent COVID disparities grant valued at over $250,000.
Even with all these notches in his belt, Jarman refuses to take credit and passes it to those who have helped him every step of the way. This has helped him realize the importance of community connections
“That was one of the lessons I’ve learned in this position. The most of the help I got came from the places I least expected it,” Jarman said. “I learned that a lot of times I had to stop looking to the state or county for aid and start looking to the people who have the connections and a stake in the community.”
One of the FRN’s key partners in the community is the Tygart Valley United Way, which provides the majority of the network’s funding.
Brett White, the United Way’s CEO, said that a lot of the work done at the FRN goes hand-in-hand with the work he and his team do every day.
“All of the programs the FRN takes on are all geared toward children and families, which is really one of our pillars. You don’t get stronger partners than FRNs and United Ways because we’re all working on the same issues,” White said. “Frank’s been a big part of that and a fantastic partner for many years. We’re so appreciative of the work he’s done.”
To Jarman, the work of the FRN has been and always will be summed up with the slogan, “keep children safe and families healthy.” Whether that’s been done through outreach events or community meetings, he’s made sure that’s the mission of the network.
The chair of the MCFRN’s board of directors, Ron Straight, has served on the board for the past several years and has seen Jarman’s work firsthand. As far as Straight’s concerned, everything Jarman has done in his seven years is a shining example of the organization’s slogan.
“If you look at what an FRN is supposed to do and the things we’ve done, that’ll tell you that [Jarman] has lived up to those goals,” Straight said. “I think he’s brought the organization to a different level.”
Although Jarman will be missed at the FRN and within Marion County, his work isn’t stopping just yet. The next step for him moving back to his home state of North Carolina with his wife to run a historic tour business on the coast.
“When I came here seven years ago, our budget cut it pretty close most days, but now I’m leaving this place with money in the bank and a reserve account and with the biggest grant we’ve ever had and the most staff we’ve ever had,” Jarman said. “I’d like to think I’m leaving it in a better place than I found it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.