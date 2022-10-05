FAIRMONT — Sometimes customer demand can be powerful.
Such was the case Saturday when the Marion County Solid Waste Authority hosted a free community shredding event that came about after a number of businesses asked for the event over a stretch of months. A line of vehicles snaked its way through Palatine Park carrying sensitive documents ranging from personal bills to medical and city government records.
“We had a steady stream of people there the whole time,” Marion County Solid Waste Authority Director Tony Golden said. “We had a great turnout and the rain miraculously held off.”
The final count was 6 tons of shredded white paper that will soon head to the recycling market as part of a partnership the Solid Waste Authority has with a recycling broker. However, the shredding event also involved cardboard.
“We received about 18 cubic yards of cardboard because people were bringing all this in in boxes, so we had another bin out there just for the boxes. So we filled up that bin with all the boxes,” Golden said, pointing inside the Solid Waste Authority warehouse in Farmington.
“This is all the stuff from the Election Center, primarily the Election Center, White Hall Pharmacy and the Town of Fairview — they brought a ridiculous amount of recyclables, and of course, the public too.”
The event was scheduled to start at 9 a.m., but Golden said, “They were lined up when we got there.”
He said ND Paper used to host free shredding events on a regular basis, but they stopped hosting them because their plant no longer accepts clean, white office paper for recycling.
“There’s still a great need to shred proprietary documents and stuff like that. There’s been a demand for us to have a shredder event. We, ourselves, have not sponsored one because previously, this was always done by the paper mill.”
Golden said the Solid Waste Authority did not have to charge for the shredding event because the shredded products will now be bailed and brokered to the recycling markets.
“Now, the markets are cyclical all through the year, and right now, they’re all a little bit down, which is normal at the end of the year,” Golden said. “As you’re going into the last quarter, it’s not unusual for the markets to be down. But the brokers, like all brokers, are watching the cycles in the market. When it’s up, we’ll sell it.”
Officials with the Town of Fairview spent two days cleaning out an outbuilding and a garage and headed to Palatine Park Saturday.
Town official Lisa Roupe said the event was a success for Fairview.
“The shredding was awesome. We cleaned two buildings. We cleaned a building out plus our whole garage. We spent a whole day just literally going through page after page,” Roupe said.
She said the materials that were shredded were so heavy it took two people to lift it into the town’s pickup.
The actual shredding was conducted by Oakland, Maryland-based Sunshine Shred, which underwent a rigorous process to earn triple-A certification from the National Association of Information Destruction. NAID acts as a consumer protection organization that audits the qualifications of information destruction service providers around the world, according to its website.
“You have to have a background check performed, criminal records check, a drug test performed, have to take various tests and go through training for that position because you are handling sensitive information — tax documents, Social Security numbers and so forth. There is a great deal of things that you have to go through,” Sunrise Shred Manager Terry Beal said.
He and Golden both said some people who dropped off items for shredding wanted to watch the process while others left their items and walked away.
“You want to feel safe knowing your private documents, your confidential documents are destroyed by a reputable company that’s certified to do that,” Beal said.
