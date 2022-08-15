FAIRMONT — Charley Clayton lived more in 26 years than most do in an entire lifetime.
Saturday, friends, family and community gathered in the Crystalline Event Center in East Side to celebrate the life of Clayton, a native of Fairmont, a pageant queen, a beam of sunshine and a passionate warrior for justice.
Clayton passed away suddenly in Los Angeles at the age of 26. She was brought back across the country to her hometown for her family.
But Saturday's event wasn't the typical funeral fare, but was just as extraordinary as the woman it was honoring. While there were plenty of tears to be had, the afternoon was filled with more laughs and smiles than sniffles and heartache.
The message was loud and clear, "This is what she would have wanted."
The venue was laid out as an informal lunch, with tables, chairs, music, mingling and plenty of food. The celebration started with a few words from three people who knew Clayton personally and each had a different view of her as a person.
A queen
Clayton was best known around Marion County for her stunning track record on the pageant circuit. In 2014, she was crowned queen of the Mannington District Fair which started her down a trail of tiaras and sashes.
She was crowned queen of Frontier Days in Shinnston in 2015, queen of the WV Timber and Wood Festival in 2016, queen of the WV Interstate Fair in 2017 and queen of the Clendenin Homecoming Festival in 2018.
She also was crowned runner-up for the West Virginia Association of Fairs and Festivals pageant in 2017 and was also runner-up for a pageant in California.
By all means, she was a queen. That was what her father, Gary Clayton, spoke about Saturday at the celebration.
"Charley's what I call a strong woman. She lived her life, she made her own choices, she lived the way she wanted to live," her father said. "A lot of you have asked us directly, 'What can I do?' Well there are two things you can do.
"If there's someone close to you in your life... please spend as much time you can with them, because when they're gone, they're gone. Then, more importantly, if you have... someone you have a grudge with, please find a way to get around it... life's too short."
Her father shared how just after she passed, he saw a beautiful butterfly and knew immediately that was a piece of her sent to comfort him. Just outside the event hall, as guests filtered in, a butterfly sat on a bush greeting the passing guests.
A warrior
While Clayton was regal and proper as a queen, she wasn't afraid to be passionate, strong and fight for what she believed was right.
Above everything else, her passion was music and she found herself working in the marketing world of the music industry, first in Morgantown then across the country in Los Angeles.
After her father's remarks, Clayton's favorite song, "Yellow Bird" by Pretty Lights played. The music was followed by a young woman in bright pink pants and a Mac Miller T-shirt taking the podium.
This was Corinne Garnier, Clayton's former roommate and best friend. The two met in Morgantown and instantly became inseparable. Although they moved apart, Clayton to L.A. and Garnier to Colorado, that didn't hamper their friendship in the least and the two made it a point to travel around the country to see music festivals together.
Garnier was adamant about the person Clayton was and still is. She was a warrior for the less fortunate, for justice and for equality.
"Charley's fierce passion for justice threaded it's way through every aspect of her life," Garnier said. "She was a champion for those who could not stand up for themselves. She cared deeply for people who were shown injustices and fought for them every single day."
Clayton was one for putting action behind her convictions. She actively campaigned for and supported politicians she agreed with and marched in the streets as part of the Black Lives Matter movement.
A shark
The third and final speaker was Gloria Dunkle, a close friend to Clayton's mother, Cathy.
Dunkle's speech was full of laughs and fun but also reminded the crowd of Clayton's tenacity and persevering spirit. Dunkle recalled that Clayton was bullied in school for her sharp looking teeth and her classmates called her "Sharky."
"Well, if you know anything about sharks, they have to keep swimming to keep from sinking," Dunkle said. "She was never held back and always went her own way."
But no matter what Clayton will be remembered as — a queen, a warrior, a shark — it's clear she is loved. Her family only asks that in her honor, everyone continues to love and continues to keep their loved ones close.
"This immeasurable pain is worth it because it means we got to know and love [Clayton's] soul so deeply," Garnier said. "She showed us all what unconditional love, the only thing that really matters in this world, really looks like.
"If there is any kind of lesson to be learned from this profoundly painful loss, it's to be intimate, raw and vulnerable with everyone that you love."
