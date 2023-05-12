FAIRMONT — In 2022, Friends of Maple Grove Cemetery asked the community and various organizations for donations to help clean up the historic landmark, now a second phase is underway at the cemetery.
The Friends group needs funds to complete a Memorial Plaza at Maple Grove Cemetery in preparation for its first Memorial Day event.
The Memorial Plaza is an 18 by 36 feet space in the cemetery to commemorate veterans, first responders, Rosie the Riveters and Gold Star Mothers and Families. The plaza will include four monuments and two benches. Maple Grove Cemetery Coordinator and lifelong Fairmont resident, Marcella Yaremchuk, said the plaza will be a nice addition to the cemetery because there are so many individuals buried that will be represented in the plaza.
As Maple Grove is one of the oldest cemeteries in the area — older than Fairmont and the state of West Virginia, there are 310 veterans buried from as far back as the Revolutionary War. Yaremchuk said that many individuals buried more than 100 to 200 years ago may not have living or local relatives to maintain their gravesite, but the plaza will help honor them.
Both Yaremchuck and Maple Grove Cemetery Board Secretary John Layman have family members buried in the cemetery that will be represented in the plaza.
“There are so many people buried there. They’re survivors. So, our mission statement is sort of to preserve, maintain and improve. I mean, that’s what we live by and our (need) is money. I mean, we prioritize and we spend it wisely,” Layman said.
Yaremchuk shared similar sentiments.
“We don’t know them all, but we owe them all. Everybody here we owe our respect. And that’s what we need to do. We have all the folks who will be named on monuments buried in this cemetery. So, it’s the right thing to do. It is just the right thing to do,” Yaremchuk said.
The plaza project was set to be finished later this month, but was stalled after two trees fell in the cemetery and a third tree scheduled to be removed in mid-May used a good portion of the cemetery’s special projects funds.
“We have to take the trees down because you can’t have people coming in the cemetery maybe getting hurt or killed. I would feel terrible if that happened,” Yaremchuk said.
The tree-removal cost was around $3,000, which would’ve covered the construction costs of 600, 12-by-12 inch cement pavers, gravel, sand and fabric overlay. The goal is to raise construction costs before their first event, which will honor everyone who is represented in the plaza, on Memorial Day, May 29, at 2 p.m.
Yaremchuck said no matter what, they will honor folks with a rose ceremony, but the goal is to have the space ready for them.
“It’s going to happen. It’s a work in progress. Whatever it is it is — even if it’s raining, we’re going to have umbrellas. If the plaza is not done, it’s OK. We’re still going to honor these people,” Yaremchuk said.
Yaremchuk invites everyone in the community to the Memorial Day event. Parking will likely be on East Grafton Road, which will be closed for the event.
Yaremchuk said they will also host an upcoming clean-up event, which will also require volunteers. To make a donation, checks can be mailed to 506 Pittsburgh Ave., Fairmont, WV 26554 and made out to Maple Grove Cemetery. She said any donation — even $5 — is greatly appreciated.
For more information, contact Marcella Yaremchuk at 304-365-0491.
