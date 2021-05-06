FAIRMONT — The Book Cave is open. The Friends of the Marion County Public Library is accepting walk-ins to browse the book sale room. The book sale room is open Tuesdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on a first come, first served basis.
FAIRVIEW — The Fairview Public Library will offer a bi-monthly book sale. The book sale is open from 9:30-12:30 Saturday, May 22.
MANNINGTON — The Friends of the Library book sale is back. Join us Fridays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Friends of the Library members perks for May: James Patterson, buy one get one free. Maeve Binchy is 1/2 off.
