MORGANTOWN — As the middle son in a family of three boys, Derek Silski had a few ideas what he wanted to do when he grew up.
He knew that both of his grandfathers had served in the military, and his father often shared his knowledge of history with Silski. So, there was a bud, a little nugget of possibility. He might just go into the military. The events surrounding 9/11 solidified his plans.
“I was in homeroom at Washington Irving Middle School in Clarksburg,” said Silski, “and our teacher got a call to turn on the TV. We all saw what happened with the first tower. Then we watched tower two.”
Like most kids his age, Silski was astounded. “The concept of someone wanting to attack America, that really threw me. I was like why would anyone want to hurt us?”
“We kept asking what does this mean? What is going on?”
As parents began to pick up their children, it became clear that school would be canceled that day. Unlike some schools, Silski’s school allowed the students to watch TV as they waited for their parents. “They wouldn’t let us leave until we had somebody come pick us up,” Silski said. “So we all gathered in the cafeteria and watched what was going on.”
“We didn’t understand,” Silski said. “Why would anybody want to attack us? Why would anybody want to attack the World Trade Center? We just didn’t understand. No one understood.”
Silski’s perspective on life was similar to most kids his age. “Nothing happened in the ‘90s,” he said. “The Cold War was over, the Berlin Wall had come down. It was a weird little bubble of peace, and nobody really cared about anything.”
“And then all of a sudden, everyone cared about everything.”
After the attacks, Silski’s plan to enlist in the U.S. Army began to take shape. Not that he was quite ready because he was only a sixth-grader at the time. But the idea was there, and he began to look into possibilities.
By the time he entered high school, Silski was ready to join the Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps, more commonly known as JROTC. During the years that followed, the events around 9/11 continued to be a topic at JROTC meetings.
“We talked about current events in the Middle East, what the military is doing, and even at that point — and that was seven years in — what the plan was,” Silski said.
In July 2008, after graduating high school, Silski enlisted in the Army. Rather than attend college first to gain an officer’s commission, Silski enlisted two months before his 19th birthday.
In 2011, Silski was sent to Afghanistan.
“By the time I deployed, it was starting to become more regimented, as far as the operations go,” he said. “We also spent about a year prepping for it, so our minds were in that mode.” While Silski was in Afghanistan, Americans bowed their heads in memory of the 9/11 attacks. It had been 10 years.
“I was a 31 Bravo,” Silski said, “military police.”
MPs are trained to handle any number of situations, said Silski, but his role in Afghanistan was “to assist the Afghan National Police in their prisons,” he said.
“We would also help document and collect biometrics from inmates. Our primary missions were law and order and convoy security,” Silski said.
“It was very hot. Being there had its ups and downs. There were times when it was really rough, and times when it was just work.”
Silski explained — as thousands of others have explained before him — that fighting terrorists is not like fighting a war you read about in history books. “You’re not fighting a unified force,” he said.
During his final weeks overseas, Silski began to think about what he would do when he came home.
“I knew I wanted to go to college, and I saw ‘national security and intelligence’ as a degree. I looked it up — information about that major — the last week I was in Afghanistan. And at the time, Fairmont [State] was one of only four universities on the east coast that even offered it.”
Silski chose two majors — political science and national security and intelligence, and minored in psychology at Fairmont State University. “Those psychology classes are what got me into mental health.”
Silski then pursued a master’s degree in mental health counseling at West Virginia University.
There may not appear to be an obvious connection between Silski’s experiences in the military and his later choice to enter the field of mental health, but to him, it makes perfect sense. There’s an enormous amount of mental strength that’s required to handle life and death situations in war zones. Psychology plays a large part in how individuals handle war or other stressful situations.
As a sixth-grader watching the terrorist attacks, Silski was already showing his interest in the human mind. He wanted to know why people wanted to hurt Americans. He wanted to understand what kind of thinking took place in the minds of those terrorists. To his thinking, entering the field of psychology was a natural progression of his innate curiosity.
Today, just a couple of weeks before his 32nd birthday, Silski works as a mental health and addiction counselor at Milan Puskar Health Right, a nonprofit primary care clinic in Morgantown that provides health care for low-income and uninsured residents of North Central West Virginia. He’s also co-coordinator of the Medication Assisted Treatment program at Health Right.
Silski also works as an adjunct instructor at WVU in the department of counseling and learning sciences where he teaches classes on counseling techniques.
“As a therapist, I focus on general mental health and addiction,” Silski said. “I always incorporate things I learned in the military into mental health,” Silski said. “And I certainly try to work with veterans.”
