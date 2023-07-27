FAIRMONT — This week’s city council meeting was defined less by the bureaucratic work of passing ordinances and more by frustrations expressed by Fairmont residents.
Two in particular stood out, Raquel Warner and Butch Thorne. Josh Rice, deputy mayor and district-1 councilmember, was particularly moved by Warner’s petition to council.
“You know how deep and passionate she was when she spoke to council,” Rice said. “You could tell that she was in fear. Her life was in fear, and you could see her child in the back. Stuff like that, you know, I have a heart.”
In her address to council, Warner said she faced retaliation and eviction from her apartment building manager as a result of bringing up the building’s poor condition to the media. The building in question is the Fairmont Arbors, a 119-room Section-8 complex designated for the elderly and people with disabilities.
Warner said broken elevators, damaged walls and other problems blocked residents from keeping doctors appointments or getting mail. People who make use of wheelchairs and relied on oxygen were particularly vulnerable to the building’s disrepair.
What made it particularly difficult for Warner was losing her mom to liver cancer while dealing with the broken state of her apartment complex.
“Our lives are in danger,” Warner said. “People overlook our frustration, rebuking us in the media, calling me a disgruntled tenant because I’m worried about my life. I might be low income and disabled but I’m still a human being with rights.”
Thorne’s complaint centered around a rotten tree and a broken gas line. In his remarks to council, he said code enforcement had acted more like an obstacle to resolving those problems than a solution, and expressed displeasure that they were more interested in him than in the surrounding downtrodden buildings.
In particular was his concern for his wife, who is 77 and has dementia. Due to an argument with one of the city’s code enforcement officers, the work he was doing to repair the gas line stopped, and now he and his wife have been without hot water for 7 days, which has prevented them from cooking.
“Why would you need a permit to repair a gas line? Why? You need money that bad,” he said.
Such is the level of Thorne’s aggravation, that he told council he’s ready to sue. He said he’s already put a $2,500 retainer for a lawyer in Morgantown.
After both remarks to the council, Rice acknowledged the frustrations both speakers faced and said he would attempt to address them with the right department.
David Kirk, marketing and communications manager for the City of Fairmont, said the city cannot make a public response.
“The City of Fairmont cannot comment on the status of any ongoing enforcement cases for the privacy of the parties involved,” Kirk said.
Elsewhere, council set several resolutions for public hearings and adopted one resolution. Following up from the previous meeting, the council adopted the Beltline District Brownfield Revitalization Plan. They’re also looking at adding definitions for livestock, poultry and beekeeping to the city’s zoning code.
Mayor Anne Bolyard said that although there’s interest in those additions, she’s heard a mixture of for-and-against for those changes.
The public hearings for those additions will take place on Aug. 8. Finally, they also added a public hearing for the city’s purchase of a tract of land for the Rail Trail system. That hearing will also take place on Aug. 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.