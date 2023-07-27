Farmington, WV (26555)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by thunderstorms during the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High around 85F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.