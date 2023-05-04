FAIRMONT — A number of Fairmont Senior High seniors will be wearing something extra special with their caps and gowns at commencement this year.
South Fairmont Rotary Club presented Rotary stolls to members of Fairmont Senior High School’s Interact Club Wednesday morning.
Every year, the South Fairmont Rotary Club presents a scholarship to an Interact Club student from each high school in Marion County. Students that completed eight or more hours of community service in their senior year also received a stoll to wear with their cap and gown on graduation.
South Fairmont Rotary Club President Nick Fantasia said he was happy to be able to host the eight young ladies from FSHS at their meeting at Sayboy’s Restaurant on Wednesday morning.
“It’s always nice to see the youth getting involved, not only in Interact, but with the other programs in the community. This is an opportunity for us to get back to that a little bit for the help they’ve given to us. ... They get involved in our projects, like Celebration of Lights, and then they do their own projects within the school,” Fantasia said.
Fairmont Mayor Anne Bolyard served as the group’s responder, who shared similar sentiments.
“One of the things that we say is ‘Service above self’ and you clearly demonstrate that to your community. Now, each one of you with degrees and your future, you’re showing us. You are our mentors of what service above self will be not only today, but in the future. I wish you the best in the future, we all do,” Bolyard said.
Interact Club in Marion County is a high school level branch of the Rotary Club. Students in the club plan and host at least two service projects per year. Interact Club President and FSHS Senior Kate Gribben said they planned at least six projects this year.
During breakfast, each student shared their plans for college and post college. They were also able to share what they liked best about Interact Club. Some students said the Trunk-or-Treat event they hosted last fall while others said the Teen Angel Project. The Teen Angel Project is the biggest service event they host, Gribben said. They purchase holiday gifts for anonymous students within FSHS.
“It’s an opportunity for us to give back to our community and everything; especially to the kids that are less fortunate than most of us,” Gribben said.
Gribben has been involved with Interact Club throughout high school, which is open for anyone to be a part of.
“It’s definitely taught me good character, to just get involved and I definitely encourage other students that come to join this club,” Gribben said.
Interact Club Advisor and English teacher at FSHS Marissa Meadows has advised the club with co-advisor Cassie Garcia for two years. Meadows said she appreciates the Rotary Club for their financial and mentoring support they provide and enjoys being a part of the Interact Club.
“I was in Interact at Fairmont Senior as a student, so when the position came up, it just felt like a natural fit. I really care about service in the community. As a teacher, I feel like I am serving my community, but I don’t get a lot of volunteering because being a teacher is so busy. So, it’s nice to help coordinate things for the kids to do and I get to kind of help with those,” Meadows said.
The scholarship recipient is suggested by a school counselor, Fantasia said, and the recipient will likely be announced at their next meeting.
