Fund receives $40,000 to aid nonprofits

MORGANTOWN — A Morgantown-based foundation has received two separate $20,000 donation earmarked to help area nonprofits that are struggling during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Your Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia Inc. said the donations from Truist Financial Corp. and the Piantino Family Foundation will help bolster YCF’s Emergency Impact Fund.
Formerly BB&T Bank, the Truist Financial Corp. awarded the $20,000 grant as part of the company’s Truist Cares initiative, in which the company has pledged to donate $50 million to help rebuild communities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The Truist grant will support nonprofits addressing food insecurity among children across the five counties served by YCF. We are grateful to have partners like Truist and applaud their generosity during this crisis,” said Patty Showers Ryan, YCF president.
“We are proud to support Your Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia,” said Bobby Blakley, West Virginia regional president at Truist. “This program is designed to support West Virginia’s most vulnerable during this difficult time and aligns perfectly with our purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities.”
The Piantino Family Foundation contributed $20,000 on behalf of Angela Bellotte, former resident of Harrison County. The donation will continue to help grassroots efforts such as church-operated food pantries to meet basic human needs.
“Food pantries throughout our region have experienced a significant increase in demand, and the Piantino Family Foundation’s gift will provide much-needed support for families impacted by the pandemic,” Ryan said.
YCF promotes philanthropy and builds endowment funds to benefit communities in North Central West Virginia.
“It was a pleasure to contribute to YCF’s Emergency Impact Fund,” shared Angela Bellotte. “I grew up in Clarksburg, West Virginia and knowing these funds are going to support families affected by Covid-19 gave me peace of mind.”
YCF has awarded over $80,000 in grants to nonprofits that are addressing the impacts of COVID-19. Eligible nonprofits include 501(c)(3) organizations, churches with food pantries, backpack programs, schools, health clinics and others. Nonprofits operating in YCF’s service area of Harrison, Marion, Monongalia, Preston and Taylor counties are encouraged to apply for grants from YCF’s Emergency Impact Fund.
Previous grant recipients from YCF’s Emergency Impact Fund include, Giver’s Hand Community Food Pantry, Milan Puskar Health Right, Mon Valley Habitat for Humanity, Pantry Plus More Inc., Preston County Schools, Progressive Women’s Association, Salvation Army of Harrison County, Salvation Army of Taylor County, The Change Initiative and The Community Kitchen Inc.
Nonprofits can go to ycfwv.org to apply for funding. Grants are currently reviewed on a bi-weekly basis, and awards will be made as long as funds are available. For more information, contact YCF at 304-296-3433 or info@ycfwv.org.
