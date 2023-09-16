MORGANTOWN — For the foreseeable future, red will be joining West Virginia University’s blue and gold.
Friday’s Board of Governors meeting galvanized student action, culminating in a show stopping interruption that flustered board Chairperson Tanya Willis Miller as she called for votes on the program cuts to the university. Dubbed “Academic Transformation,” the plan calls for cutting $45 million from the budget.
The red is also a symbolic nod to West Virginia’s coal mine history, when coal miners fighting against exploitation from coal barons donned red bandanas in a show of solidarity with each other.
However, instead of being worn by coal miners, the color is worn by young people trying to enter West Virginia’s information economy.
“The cuts will not be put into effect until starting around May and we have all that time to keep working,” Matthew Kolb, a senior undergraduate mathematics major at the university, said. “We won’t stop trying to save the faculty until they’re gone and they’re literally not here anymore. We won’t stop trying to save the programs until they’re gone and literally do not exist anymore.”
Kolb put money where his mouth is.
With the help of 4 others, Kolb began organizing a student union back in April, as word that the world languages program was on the chopping block got around. However, it soon became clear that the administration’s plans included more than the languages program. The union officially formed in July. University President Gordon Gee’s contract extension served as a major catalyst for recruitment, and by the time of the first walkouts, membership had jumped to 200. By Friday’s meeting, the union was 350 strong. Soon, the union could rise to 450 members, as two student organizations are set to be brought into the organization.
Christian Roe, a master’s student studying history at WVU, said the board of governors meeting went according to his expectations. It confirmed his belief that the school’s administration doesn’t want to listen to anyone but themselves or their consultants, the RPK group.
“They are a consulting firm with a lot of clients in higher education on its client list,” he said. “They provide an algorithm for colleges to trim their fat, put austerity measures in place to trim the budget and look at these departments like spreadsheets. Then they present them to schools and schools implement them. They’re a way for a school to offload their dirty work and have their hands clean but we won’t let them do that.”
Roe said the problem with approaching a school as a spreadsheet is that it betrays the reason that a school exists in the first place, which is to provide a service, not turn a profit.
“The purpose of a school is to provide an education, and basically what the RPK group did was say that, for example, people weren’t majoring in world languages and so it wasn’t profitable enough to keep. That’s what the algorithm said. That’s wrong because we know a school’s goal should be to provide everything they possibly can in case their students want to take it.”
The union will be taking concrete actions to ensure the fight keeps going. Mai-Lyn Sadler said that more protests are planned. She said they’re building solidarity with students at other campuses across the state. The union will also be working on its recruitment efforts to bolster its numbers.
Another key part of the union movement the students are putting forward is to reframe the narrative that the school has established around the cuts.
“There’s a narrative here that needs to be seen as well, not just what the BOG and Gordon Gee is putting forward,” she said. “They are saying that they’re only affecting two percent of students. I am a senator in SGA. I was elected and we passed a proclamation that represents all of our students, the thousands of students and the people that have voted for us to say that we’re against these cuts.”
On top of misrepresenting student opinion by ignoring the proclamation, Sadler said they’re also not listening to faculty or alumni opinion, which was given through the assembly vote and the #donegiving campaign.
Kaya Hamrick, a third year graphic design student, said the cuts, even though they don’t impact her directly, will still have a negative effect on the value of her college degree. The cuts could hurt the accreditation status of her program, which would make her degree less valuable in the job market.
“Graphic design is a very competitive field, especially right now with a lot of people going into it,” she said. “So it’s hindering me before I even start the job field process, it’s going to make it more of a challenge in an already competitive industry.”
It’s counterintuitive to Gee’s stated mission of workforce development, she said.
Sadler has her eyes past WVU’s environs. She thinks that what’s happening to WVU is just the first in a coming wave of higher education devaluation.
“West Virginians, remember these people, look at what they’ve done to our state,” she said. “They were not chosen by anyone here at the university, they were chosen by Jim Justice. Maybe a couple faculty members represent us, but it’s not enough. What we’ve just witnessed in a state is something that is going to keep rippling down to smaller schools. And just because our flagship is a flagship, doesn’t mean that we’re safe. And no other small school or college in the state is either.”
