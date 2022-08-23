FAIRMONT — The Robert H. Mollohan Research Center was sold out this week.
The inaugural installment of the Tech Yeah Technology Conference kicked off Monday evening at the Mollohan Center in Fairmont's High Tech Park. The conference will conclude Thursday.
The conference included over 200 professionals and representatives who wanted to learn about the technology opportunities in West Virginia and network among companies in and out of the state.
Alongside the guests were booths set up showing off the work of companies ranging from Google to the U.S. Department of Energy.
Punctuating Tuesday's event was a keynote address from Gayle Manchin, co-chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission, who filled her 30-minute time slot with many of the works the ARC has made possible in the 13 states covered by the ARC.
The ARC was the brainchild of President John F. Kennedy, who spent much of his time campaigning in West Virginia and was appalled by the condition of the state's infrastructure.
While Kennedy never got to see the ARC come to fruition, his hope for the commission was realized and it helped bring West Virginia up to par with the rest of the country in terms of highways and access.
Manchin hopes to do the same, but with a different form of access.
"The ARC was founded on a need for a highway system, now in 2022, we find ourselves still in need of a highway system," Manchin said. "That highway system is broadband now, and we need to come together to make sure even the most rugged part of our Appalachian region is able to connect, even out to the last mile."
The disparity in broadband access has been of high import in the last several sessions of the West Virginia State Legislature, especially following the pandemic where most students and workers found themselves at online desks in virtual offices and classrooms.
School districts were forced to install mobile hotspots for internet access in communities due to a lack of broadband access and Marion County is one of the strongest examples of the disparity in access.
The Interstate-79 High Tech Park offers its tenants some of the fastest internet speeds in the state, while just down the road in Mannington, some families aren't even offered speeds faster than dial-up.
Manchin touted the work the ARC has done to help municipalities navigate the billions of dollars offered in federal and state funds for broadband expansion.
"We are building a community that addresses that infrastructure and builds on our culture as Appalachians," Manchin said. "We should be acting as a region, lifting up our region. If we do that, all of our states are going to prosper and prosper better."
