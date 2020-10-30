CLARKSBURG — A federal judge has sentenced a Georgia man to four life sentences plus 10 years for selling drugs that led to the death of a Fairmont woman in August 2019.
U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh sentenced Terrick Robinson, 35, of Cartersville, Georgia, Thursday in a federal courtroom in Clarksburg to life incarceration plus 10 years for drug distribution resulting in the death of Courtney Dubois, of Fairmont, said U.S. Attorney Bill Powell.
“This was a horrible series of events. The facts placed a powerful spotlight on the depravity of the drug trade and the extent that those involved will go to conduct their activities. Nothing can bring back Ms. Dubois to her family, but the prosecution and the sentencing sent the only message we can send: these types of crimes will be severely punished. The prosecution is the result of excellent work by law enforcement in multiple jurisdictions and a dedicated prosecution team intent on rendering justice. I once again offer my condolences to the family of Ms. Dubois,” said Powell.
Thursday’s sentencing had been delayed, in part, due to the coronavirus pandemic as Robinson was found guilty after a nine-day trial in January 2020. He was convicted of one count each of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute and distribute controlled substances, distribution of methamphetamine, possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine — aiding and abetting, possession with the intent to distribute cocaine hydrochloride — aiding and abetting, possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl — aiding and abetting, one count of use of a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime — aiding and abetting, use and carry a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime and distribution of fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury or death.
During the trial, the jury heard testimony that Robinson trafficked and distributed more than 4.5 kilograms of methamphetamine, as well as cocaine hydrochloride and fentanyl, in Marion County and elsewhere from May 2018 to September 2018. The investigation found that he traveled from Georgia to West Virginia and trafficked the drugs from different motel and hotel rooms and other locations. Robinson and his conspirators carried at least three firearms during the drug trafficking crimes.
At one of the motels in Lewis County on Aug. 9, 2019, Robinson distributed fentanyl to Dubois. That drug, according to a forensic pathologist, was an independent sufficient cause of Dubois’ death. The jury heard testimony and saw evidence that Robinson took the body of the victim to Georgia, where he dismembered the body and disposed of it at the Bartow County Landfill.
“All too often, drug dealers use guns to further their violent criminal activities and threaten the safety of our communities” stated ATF Special Agent in Charge R. Shawn Morrow, of the Louisville Field Division which includes most of West Virginia. “ATF provides investigative resources that assist in the arrest and successful prosecution of violent criminals like Terrick Robinson. We remain committed to working with our task force partners in arresting these offenders and pursuing sentences that are commensurate with their criminal activity.”
“Today, our hearts are with Ms. Dubois’ family,” said Special Agent in Charge Todd Scott, head of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Louisville Division. “As a father, I can’t even begin to fathom what they must feel, after losing their daughter in such a violent and horrific manner. Those responsible for this heinous crime should expect the full weight of the justice system.”
Robinson was sentenced to life incarceration for each of the following counts: conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute and distribute controlled substances, distribution of methamphetamine, possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine – aiding and abetting and distribution of fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury or death.
He also was sentenced to 480 months for possession with the intent to distribute cocaine hydrochloride – aiding and abetting, 240 months for possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl – aiding and abetting and 60 months each for use of a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime – aiding and abetting and use and carry a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime. The life sentences will run concurrently, along with the sentences for 480 months and 240 months. Each of the 60-month sentences will run consecutive to one another to total another 10 years of incarceration.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon S. Flower prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Greater Harrison Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Drug Enforcement Administration; the Three Rivers Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force; the West Virginia State Police; The Bartow County, Georgia, Sheriff’s Office; the FBI in Rome, Georgia; and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation investigated the case.
