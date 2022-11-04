FAIRMONT — Dr. Stuart Godwin has served at WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center from day one when it opened two years ago at the former site of Fairmont Regional Medical Center.
When he started his position, Godwin was hired as an emergency medicine physician and medical director of the emergency department of the local hospital off Locust Avenue.
A few weeks ago, Godwin was named associate chief medical officer at WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center in addition to his current duties.
“We are always proud to see West Virginians return home to serve the citizens of our state,” WVU Health System Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael B. Edmond said. “Dr. Godwin has been an excellent leader at Fairmont Medical Center, and I look forward to working with him in this new role.”
Godwin, who grew up in Bluefield, attended West Virginia University for his undergraduate studies and earned his medical degree from the WVU School of Medicine. He completed his residency in emergency medicine at Eastern Virginia Medical School in Norfolk, Virginia. He also earned a master’s in business administration from WVU.
He returned to West Virginia to begin his career in the emergency department at WVU Medicine United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. When WVU Hospitals opened the campus at Fairmont Medical Center in June 2020, Godwin worked the first shift in the emergency department and later moved to working at the facility full time. He currently resides in Morgantown with his family.
“We at Fairmont Medical Center welcome Dr. Godwin to our administrative team and are excited to see the things he will accomplish in this role,” WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center Vice President of Operations Aaron Yanuzo said. “He has shown incredible dedication to the advancement of our facility since it opened and is passionate about providing care to the patients of Marion County right here at home.”
Godwin is board certified by the American Board of Emergency Medicine. He received the 2019-2020 United Hospital Center Outstanding Teaching Award and the 2018 WVU Department of Emergency Medicine Outstanding UHC Faculty Teacher Award. He is professionally interested in disaster medicine, and his personal interests include WVU Athletics.
“Dr. Godwin’s dedication to our state and the practice of emergency medicine is an incredible asset to the WVU Health System,” WVU Medicine Hospital Medicine Section Chief Dr. Troy Krupica said. “Because of his connection to the state, he understands the unique needs of this population.”
