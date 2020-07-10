Good food, artisans and historic sites focus of Hometown Saturdays

FAIRMONT — Brenda Giannis remembers the street fairs she went to as a kid, where artisans and food vendors served guests from carts on the sidewalk.
Giannis, president of the Main Street Fairmont board of directors, said this is the kind of atmosphere the nonprofit economic development organization wants to establish with its new event, Hometown Saturdays, which begins this weekend when food trucks will be scattered throughout downtown Fairmont.
“We thought maybe these Hometown Saturdays can make it feel kind of old-fashioned,” Giannis said. “We’re going to see how this goes and what kind of participation we get.”
Normally, Main Street Fairmont would plan, or be a part of, several events that invite community members out for fun activity. But with COVID-19 still spreading in the county, group events didn’t seem plausible. Hometown Saturdays are not meant to be events, so much as they are to be a community-wide initiative to motivate people to visit a few Fairmont landmarks.
“We couldn’t do our traditional events so we came up with a new one,” said Tim Liebrecht, executive director of Main Street Fairmont. “Basically what we wanted to do with it was support the local businesses, allow people to get downtown and really have a place to enjoy themselves and get some great food and experience the cool stuff that exists already, and do all of those things in a way that is socially responsible.”
According to Liebrecht, there will be several food trucks and artisans staged at the green space by the Marion County Public Library, Veterans Square, Palatine Park and near the Marion County Courthouse this Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Through their placement, guests may go for a bite and then visit a shop or business in Downtown Fairmont.
“It’s just going to be a really good opportunity; we’re bringing additional stuff into downtown,” Liebrecht said. “It’s going to allow for some great exposure for the businesses that are already there, and for the food trucks and artisans that are there also.”
Liebrecht said Main Street’s organizations committee did much of the planning for this new concept. Dan Swiger, a member of the organizations committee for Main Street, said the goal of Hometown Saturdays was to have a safe way to promote businesses in the city of Fairmont.
“Hometown Saturdays is an event we’ve planned spaced out through downtown and Palatine Park Saturday,” Swiger said. “We could actually allow for people to be out and about in the community and be safe.”
Hometown Saturdays are planned to be a weekly event until the end of August, and Main Street will make adjustments based on the response from the community, while closely monitoring the coronavirus situation and following guidelines.
“It’s all flexible,” Liebrecht said. “We’ve gotten some good traction already, we have had a lot of good feedback, we’ve got a lot of excitement in the community, so we certainly have an optimistic outlook going into this one. Obviously time will tell, and we will see where to go from there.”
Swiger said his committee worked with the Marion County Health Department to ensure these plans were not breaking any pandemic guidelines, and he also evaluated Centers for DIsease Control and Prevention guidelines to make sure they were within the rules.
“We have followed all the CDC guidelines,” Swiger said. “There will be masks at all the artisans’ booths.”
Liebrecht said he is optimistic about the impact of Hometown Saturdays, because he believes many people would like a weekend activity that allows them to get out safely. He reinforced that these events are not going to look like other Main Street events, like the Feast of the Seven Fishes, and that he doesn’t expect to see any groups of people crowded together.
“We didn’t want to create a central hub where we would risk spreading COVID or people being exposed to things they shouldn’t be,” Liebrecht said. “We decided a spread-out as opposed to a centralized model was the best way to go with that.”
The vendors that will be present this Saturday include Big Bubba’s BBQ, Loop Creative, the Sundae Driver Ice Cream, Classy Creations, Purposefully Created, Philli Twist, and Howe Sweet It Is. Giannis said she is looking forward to the event, because it combines the enjoyment of foods with the enjoyment of artisan products, which is a combination she has personally been missing for a while.
“Since everything has been in such a lock down, we thought we could do some outdoor things to make sure people can socially distance,” Giannis said. “People can get out and do some artsy-crafty kind of stuff and have some fun on a Saturday.”
For more information on Hometown Saturdays or Main Street Fairmont, visit the nonprofit’s Facebook page.
