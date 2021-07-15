FAIRMONT — In a banquet room suited for hundreds, a handful of employees of the Robert H. Mollohan Research Center gathered to hear Gov. Jim Justice talk about West Virginia’s future in technology.
Unbeknownst to them, the $1 million winner of the vaccination lottery was about to be announced. And the winner was one of them.
To prevent suspicions, the governor chatted for about seven minutes about the future of West Virginia’s science and technology industries.
“We’ve hungered for opportunity for a long, long time,” Justice said. “And we’ve absolutely been kinda shoved to the background — we have, let’s just call it like it is — we just plain have. People didn’t even consider us for a long, long time.”
With DataRobot’s recent opening in Morgantown — propelling West Virginia further into the highest of high-tech fields, that of artificial intelligence — the state could be seeing a trend, said the governor.
“I truly believe we are right at the cusp of creating West Virginia as a hub for so many things that we could have never dreamed of,” Justice said.
“We are ripe in West Virginia if you just step back and think about it. We knew what a treasure this state was, but the world didn’t know,” Justice said. “So you had to have somebody [come along] to educate the world, and lo and behold it started to happen. And it is happening, right in front of your eyes right as we speak.”
Then, explaining that there were two reasons for his visit, Justice asked his assistant to escort his dog, Babydog, to the front. Justice then shifted his talk to the coronavirus.
“It’s so so important that everyone gets vaccinated,” he said. “We know without any question, the more that are vaccinated, the less are gonna die.”
And with that, the governor announced the latest $1 million winner of the “Do it for Babydog” vaccination lottery, Tim Jackson, of Bridgeport.
“Tim Jackson has just become the newest millionaire in the state of West Virginia,” Justice said. “Tim has just won a drawing for a million dollars.”
Jackson was among the small group, and sat stunned for a few seconds. When his colleagues began applauding, Jackson stood and walked to the front of the room. He picked up the bone-shaped oversized check and smiled. But mostly, he seemed to be mentally processing the information.
“I guess I owe my wife,” Jackson said, “because it was her idea to sign us both up for it.”
Jackson studied mechanical engineering at West Virginia University, then attended graduate school in Pittsburgh. After living outside of West Virginia for seven or eight years, Jackson and his wife and young daughter moved to the area. “I’m originally from West Virginia, and it was time,” Jackson said.
It’s only been a few months since the Jackson family moved to the area.
“I worked in West Virginia for a while, worked in Washington state for a while, and now I’m back with a good crew here in Fairmont,” Jackson said.
When asked what he planned to do with the million dollars, Jackson had few words. “I don’t know,” he said. “It’s certainly unexpected.”
He added that he and his wife would probably buy a house.
Regarding the COVID-19 vaccine, Jackson said, “My viewpoint has always been if it gets us back to normal faster, we should do our best to try to get there. We got vaccinated, and I’m glad to be back in the office with everybody.”
