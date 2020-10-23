FAIRMONT — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice visited Fairmont Medical Center Thursday to check the status on the hospital’s progress and growth since its opening in June.
During his visit, he recalled the day in February when he was notified that Fairmont Regional Medical Center would be closing, which is what ultimately led to WVU Medicine moving in and taking over the facility.
“In reasonably early February, we were notified at the Governor’s office the hospital was closing,” Justice said. “When it really boils right down to it, we have to have our community hospitals.”
Albert Wright, president and CEO of WVU Health Systems, was present for Justice’s visit, and said the Fairmont Medical Center, which is a branch of J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, started as an emergency department, and has been seeing and helping dozens of people on a daily basis.
“We opened back up on June 30, we saw our first patient within a couple hours,” Wright said. “We are seeing somewhere in the 40 patients a day [range] here in the emergency department. We’re doing heroic things; we’ve now got 10 beds open upstairs to keep patients each day.”
Wright said WVU Medicine is expanding the services at Fairmont Medical Center, to make it a one-stop-shop for many people in Marion County to fulfill medical needs.
“We just put in a Certificate of Need exemption to reopen the MRI,” Wright said. “We’re going to start to do all of our imaging here, we’re going to start to do walk-in labs here, so you will see us build this up and build this up.”
Justice also recalled how WVU Medicine’s announcement coincided with the COVID-19 chaos as the virus spread to West Virginia.
“This story has ended this way is, you kept it alive and then all of a sudden, the demand was greater than we thought it was going to be,” Justice said. “All of a sudden now, there’s a real need to make it grow.”
Wright said the progression of Fairmont Medical Center has come along somewhat naturally because patients have had to be transferred to other facilities at times to be treated for their different needs. He said the plan now is to build it to where it can house enough patients so WVU Medicine’s other hospitals don’t get overwhelmed.
“We started slow, we renovated some beds upstairs and we want this to feel like WVU Medicine quality,” Wright said. “We want to be able to keep more inpatients here. When we first started, we wanted to make sure we had the emergency department open... but then we still have to transfer some folks out to our other hospitals.”
In time, Fairmont Medical Center will take shape into a full-service hospital, Wright said. With the addition of more physicians and more beds, the center will be a good health care location until WVU Medicine completes construction on a new hospital off the Gateway Connector.
“Now, we’re starting to add some physician clinics, additional imaging, additional labs so this starts to look like a full-service hospital,” Wright said. “We’ll start to build that inpatient census above 10, up to the 20s and 30s down the road, so this hospital can keep folks right here in the community, and keep our other hospitals decompressed honestly.”
Justice said he is thankful WVU Medicine was able to step in and bring a hospital back to Fairmont relatively quickly after the close of Fairmont Regional Medical Center. This hospital has not only provided emergency services to people in Marion County, Justice said, but has also kept jobs and commerce in the area as well.
“This could have been gone,” Justice said. “If it’s gone, not only are these great people here maybe without jobs, but besides that, there’s people all over this place here that don’t have a place to go.”
