FAIRMONT — Aspiring artists from throughout the Mountain State can discover grants offered by the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History through the Governor’s Arts Caravan, which will visit cities across the state including Clarksburg.
Now in its third year, the caravan travels across the state while hosting workshops and information sessions about grant programs, explained Jenna Green, WVDACH art director. These grants provide funding for West Virginia residents to pursue artistic projects, from painting to folk art to performance work.
The caravan will visit Clarksburg’s Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center, located on 444 West Pike St., on August 2 at 9 a.m. Additional sessions will be held in Martinsburg, Davis, Fayetteville, and Matewan, and all workshops are free and open to the public without pre-registration.
This upcoming slate of sessions will provide information about grants with upcoming fall deadlines, Green said. This includes eleven grants with an Oct. 1 application deadline, and various grants with rolling deadlines, according to a July 24 WVDACH press release.
“I always try each year to go to a different part of the state that we haven’t been to so that we get as many people” as possible, said Randall Reid-Smith, Governor’s Curator at the WVDACH, who runs the event.
“Our goal is to make sure that all of the artists and arts organizations in West Virginia know about the programs and services that we offer,” Green said.
This requires spreading the word in cities throughout the state, and visiting both cities and rural areas, she added.
Jason Young, program director at the Robinson Grand, said that the WVDACH reached out directly asking to host a session at the venue, and that welcoming the caravan was an easy decision.
“We have a really good relationship,” he said. “We’re really lucky to have such great people working in that department. They reached out and asked if we would be willing to host them for the caravan, and I said absolutely.”
Young said that, in addition to providing information to local artists, the event also helps WVDACH officials gather feedback regarding current grant opportunities, and find new ways to reach artists across the Mountain State.
“It’s an opportunity for them to hear from the folks who are working in arts, culture, and history in local communities,” he said.
Young said he hopes the event will allow local artists to connect with one another and better understand the resources available to them.
“It’s a small world in West Virginia when it comes to the makers and the doers and the entertainers, so anytime they can be in a room together is important,” he said. “Great things happen when like-minded people are in the same room.”
