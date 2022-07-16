FAIRMONT — For the first time in since 2019, the Governor’s Honors Academy was back in-person, and it was a success.
The academy wrapped up after three weeks of learning and Friday parents came to pick up their students, but not before enjoying a showcase of the work their kids accomplished in their classes.
Students took a mix of artistic and scientific courses using the theme, “The World We Will Inherit.” The classes ranged from engineering and sociology to acting, dancing and painting.
Fairmont State University won the bid to host GHA for the next three years. Marshall University hosted the program’s last cycle, which was hampered by COVID-19 shut-downs and other protocols.
The 2020 event was moved fully online and 2021 was a hybrid between virtual and in-person. But Fairmont State made it a point to have the students in person and in the classroom.
Fairmont State professor Robin Payne, co-dean for this year’s academy, said as an educator, it was great to have the students face-to-face in the learning environment.
“We’ve all done as best as we can in those virtual formats out of necessity, but for [the students] to sit in a classroom together and to have interactions in and outside of the classroom is so important,” Payne said. “We had a sense of community this month that was much more lively and vibrant because we were in person.”
This year there were 84 students attending which is unusually low compared to the typical 150-160 students who’ve attended in years past.
But the decrease has been seen in similar summer programming and the decline has been chalked up to more opportunities being open this summer compared to the last two years.
Friday’s showcase was filled with performances by students. One group preformed a theatre piece about the dangers of social media obsession they wrote themselves.
Other groups performed an excerpt from Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” and an interpretative dance about aspects of the mind and body.
The interpretative dance was the culmination of a class called “What to Keep, What to Change” taught by Fairmont State professor Toneta Akers-Toler.
“We studied the engineering of the body and how to have the body systems work better for ourselves,” Akers-Tolers said. “For this performance we also studied energy, space and time and our class decided to base it on these wonderful artistic creations.”
The group had a selection of “badges” each with an art piece and an accompanying emotion or concept on them, such as integrity, grit and gratitude. The group created movements and dances that represented these feelings and concepts.
Sprinkled throughout the presentation where speeches by students who took part in a class called “Toward a More Perfect Union.” In the class they learned about the history of American democracy and the founding documents as well as explored how society can be improved for a better future.
“Students had to learn a lot about the Bill of Rights and we had a number of interesting discussions in class,” said Dan Hollis, the class’s instructor. “Part of that is also conducive to understanding what they mean for them and their future.”
The speeches covered topics like gender roles, sexual identity and equality and the students were very outspoken about their beliefs in their speeches.
With the academy coming to a close, Payne said she couldn’t be more proud of the students and what they’ve learned and accomplished this month.
“From the perspective of being an educator myself, just watching these students come into their own and start to develop ideas and come out of their shell, I feel very proud of them,” Payne said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.