Farmington, WV (26555)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High 82F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Heavy thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.