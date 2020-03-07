Gracie Gonzales signs to play lacrosse for Bethany College

Surrounded by her family and coaches Gracie Gonzales signed a letter of intent to play lacrosse for Bethany College. In the front , from left, are Gia, Jamie, Gracie JoJo and Georgia Gonzales. In back are Jon Cain and Jerry Gardner.

 PHOTO BY TAMMY SHRIVER

Recommended for you