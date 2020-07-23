Grand China Buffet closed for disobeying executive order

WHITE HALL — The Marion County Health Department closed a popular chinese restaurant in White Hall Monday for continuing to offer a self-serve buffet during the coronavirus pandemic.
Gerlie Jenkins, sanitarian for the Marion County Health Department, said she contacted the Grand China Buffet restaurant in Middletown Commons to tell its owners they could not keep open the self-serve buffet because the service is prohibited under the Gov. Jim Justice’s pandemic orders pertaining to restaurants.
“They’re a self-service buffet, and the self-service buffet was restricted, and has never been lifted since this whole thing started,” Jenkins said. “We have had calls that they weren’t complying. I told them multiple times that they can’t continue to serve buffet style.”
After multiple attempts to make contact, as well as receiving calls about the restaurant’s buffet still being open, Jenkins said the Health Department had no choice but to confiscate their operating license.
“After this whole influx of cases, we got more calls on them,” Jenkins said. “When I went to do the compliance check, we walk in, and sure enough, they have people walking up to the buffet from tables and serving themselves.”
On July 1, there were 166 Marion County residents who have tested positive for the coronavirus COVID-19. By July 21, that number spiked to 142.
According to Jenkins, the restaurant will be able to reopen once its owners or managers submit a written plan for compliance, which will be reviewed by the staff of the Marion County Health Department.
“They’re not permanently closed down,” Jenkins said. “We told them that they would need to come up with a written plan of compliance, detailed logistics, and if they do that, we review it. If they are within compliance and we’re satisfied with it... we set up a meeting with them and discuss that plan.”
No one at the Grand China Buffet could not be reached for comment.
