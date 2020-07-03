FAIRMONT – A Pennsylvania man wanted for murder in Marion County was one of 44 individuals handed indictments in the June session of the Marion County Grand Jury.
Brian E. Lyon, 39, of Donora, Pa., was indicted for burglary; first-degree murder, two counts of first degree robbery with a firearm, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony; kidnapping; first-degree sexual assault; and attempted first-degree murder.
Lyon’s charges stem from a Sept. 29, 2019 robbery and fatal shooting that took place in a home in White Hall that resulted in the death of 42-year-old Christopher Moses. A second person, who has not been publicly identified, was injured in the break-in and shooting and was hospitalized.
Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Riffle said the investigation showed Lyons broke into Moses’ home on Lanham Lane near White Hall and shot and killed Moses. Riffle characterized the shooting as a robbery homicide.
Authorities located Moses’ stolen vehicle a day after the shooting near Somerset, Pennsylvania. Police captured Lyons in Belle Vernon, due to a collaborative effort from multiple law enforcement agencies.
“We got the call around 8:10 Sunday and responded after,” Riffle said. “We’re still trying to develop that motive, we believe it was just a robbery homicide.”
Police in Pennsylvania police used images from an automated teller machine that Lyons used in West Virginia to identify him prior to his arrest.
Marion County Prosecuting Attorney Jeff Freeman said Lyons used one of the victims’ debit cards at the machine after the shooting on Sunday.
The following are other indictments handed down June 30 by the Marion County Grand Jury.
Heather Ann Gregory, 28, French Creek, W.Va., possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (marijuana), carrying a concealed firearm by an unlawful user of controlled substances, and conspiracy to commit a felony
Brandon Carroll, 29, Fairmont, fraudulent schemes
Amanda Jean Knight, 39, Mannington, burglary, conspiracy to commit a felony and petit larceny
Donte P. Mears, 27, Fairmont, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person
Amber Pare, 29, Fairmont, gross child neglect creating risk of death or serious bodily injury and extortion
Megan Renee Bunner, 35, Fairmont, three counts of child neglect creating risk of injury
Joshua Watson, 24, Fairmont, grand larceny
Carl Waites, 49, Fairmont, failure to register or provide notice of registration changes, second or subsequent offense
John Goff, 23, Fairmont, five counts of second degree sexual assault
Faatima Jones, 32, Fairmont, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver(heroin), possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver(crack cocaine), possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver(methamphetamine)
Austin Gump, 24, Mannington, fleeing in a vehicle with reckless indifference to the safety of others third or subsequent offense, driving while license revoked for driving under the influence of alcohol, controlled substances or drugs, fleeing, fleeing other than a vehicle, destruction of property
Martin Sweeney, 56, Mannington, first-degree sexual abuse, sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust to a child
Dennis Ratliff, 32, Harrisville, W.Va., distribution and display to a minor of obscene matter; third offense driving while license revoked for driving under the influence of alcohol, controlled substances, or drugs
Melissa White, 32, Fairmont, obtaining money, goods or services by false pretenses; uttering
Daniel Frazier, 27, Bridgeport, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (marijuana)
Kasine D’Ron Mitchell, 28, Detroit, Mich, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (fentanyl/heroin), possession of fentanyl
Andrea Bland, 26, Shinnston, burglary; grand larceny
Nicholas Littleton, 33, Fairmont, receiving, concealing or transferring stolen property
Amanda Louann Cain, 36, Clarksburg, grand larceny; breaking and entering (automobile); destruction of property; obstructing an officer
Cecelia R. Bowles, 36, Morgantown, shoplifting third or subsequent offense; two counts of battery
Darrick Arbogast, 43, Monongah, child neglect creating risk of injury
The following indictments were handed down June 29 by the Marion County Grand Jury.
Adam Worth, 29, Fairmont, burglary, grand larceny, fleeing in a vehicle with reckless indifference to the safety of others, fleeing other than a vehicle (second offense); driving while license revoked for DUI, controlled substances, or drugs
Paul Michael McCartney, 33, Fairmont, three counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a concealed firearm by a prohibited person
David Cogar, 49, Fairmont, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person
Ronald Devon Smith, 30, Fairmont, fleeing in a vehicle with reckless indifference to the safety of others, fleeing from a law enforcement officer while driving under the influence of alcohol, controlled substances, or drugs; possession with intent to deliver a methamphetamine
Marquel Jalen Alexander, 21, Fairmont, two counts of delivery of a controlled substance (heroin); possession of a firearm by a prohibited person
Mariah Yaray Barber, 33. Detroit, Mich., delivery of a controlled substance (methamphetamine and fentanyl), two counts of conspiracy to commit a felony drug offense; sealed two counts of delivery of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)
Terrance Cecil Clark, 26, North Central Regional Jail, delivery of a controlled substance(heroin) and delivery of a controlled substance (fentanyl); sealed delivery of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)
Nathaniel Williams, 62, Fairmont, delivery of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)
Dashawn Rickey Wright, 23, Brooklyn, New York, two counts of delivery of a controlled substance (fentanyl), two counts of conspiracy to commit a felony drug offense
David C. Robertson III, 30, Fairmont, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person
Brandon Carroll, 29, two counts of entry of a building other than a dwelling, fraudulent use of an access device
Darrick Paul Arbogast, 43, Fairmont, fraudulent schemes, two counts of obtaining money, goods or services by false pretenses fraudulent schemes
James L. Borrell, 38, Fairmont, fleeing in a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, controlled substances, or drugs; fleeing in a vehicle with reckless indifference to the safety of others, receiving, concealing or transferring stolen property; second offense of driving under the influence of alcohol, controlled substances, or drugs; possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (methamphetamine)
Jennifer Marie Talbert, 43, Fairmont, failure to seek medical assistance, obstructing an officer, giving false statement to an officer, possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), possession of a controlled substance (tramadol)
Charles Donley, 43, Fairmont, two counts of sexual assault in the second degree, incest, sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust to a child
Robert Jarvis, 49, Fairmont, sexual assault in the second degree
Leslie Williams, 30, Fairmont, sexual assault in the second degree, sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust to a child
Nikki Silverstro, 24, Fairmont, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (methamphetamine, marijuana and alprazolam)
Daryl Waychoff, 56, Houston, Pa., Armed Bank Robbery
Shellie Renee Hess, 44, Fairmont, receiving, concealing or transferring stolen property, conspiracy to commit a felony
Shaun Lee Hickman, 36, Fairmont, receiving, concealing or transferring stolen property and conspiracy to commit a felony
Dashawn Rickey Wright, 23, Brooklyn, New York, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (fentanyl) and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (marijuana)
