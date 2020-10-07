FAIRMONT — The Marion County Grand Jury handed down indictments against 26 individuals on Oct. 5, including a local man who eluded police in May after a shooting on Hoult Road.

Shawn Monte Pritchard, 33, of Fairmont, was indicted Monday for one count each of attempted first degree murder using a firearm and wanton endangerment involving a firearm.

During attempts to locate Pritchard on May 17, investigators learned he was fishing at a pond near AFR Road. Deputy U.S. Marshals, Task Force Officers, and West Virginia State Police coordinated a plan to apprehend Pritchard at that location. When officers approached Pritchard to arrest him, he fled on foot into a nearby wooded area. Pritchard was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit and search of the area. Officers recovered a firearm during the arrest. Pritchard was also wanted on one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Police said on May 3, Pritchard shot at two people at 507 Hoult Rd. While neither person was injured, both vehicles they were seated in were struck.

Also indicted were: Jacob Varner, 22, of Fairmont, burglary

John Smith, 56, of Fairmont, breaking and entering, grand larceny, destruction of property, conspiracy to commit a felony

Tara Anne Parker, 29, of Fairmont, forgery of a public record, uttering

Roger Howard, 38, of Fairmont, felon in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (heroin), possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (methamphetamine)

Michael Morris, 39, of Fairmont, grand larceny

Shaundarius Reeder, 20, of Fairmont, prohibited person carrying a concealed firearm, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (xanax), conspiracy to commit a felony drug offense

Justin Paul Thompson, 36, of Fairmont, counterfeiting

David Jude Long, 38, of Fairmont, conspiracy to commit a felony drug offense, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (heroin, methamphetamine, alprazolam and marijuana), possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine), carrying a concealed firearm

Julius Cann, 28, of Fairmont, carrying a concealed firearm by a prohibited person, brandishing a firearm, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person

Stephen Hollabaugh, 60, of Fairmont, fleeing in a vehicle in reckless disregard

Taylor Shaye Cox, 23, of Fairview, child neglect creating risk of injury

Brandon Cottrell, 19, of Fairmont, escape, fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others

Elysha Lynn Otterstrom, 32, of Uniontown, Pa., breaking and entering

Charles Phillip Edwards, 35, of Shinnston, prohibited person in possession of a concealed firearm, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (lorazepam)

Clinton Kendall, 31, of Fairmont, 60, burglary

Jerry Rexroad, 30, of Fairmont, sexual assault in the third degree

William Mark Stewart, 57, of Fairmont, obtaining money, goods or services by false pretenses

Richard Efaw, 46, of Mannington, child abuse resulting in injury

Bashtlee Efaw, 39, of Mannington, child abuse resulting in injury

Andre K. Woodson Jr., 33, Detroit, Michigan, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (cocaine), forgery of a public record and uttering

Bryant Curry, 44, of Shinnston, fleeing in a vehicle in a reckless disregard

Phillip Creamer, 30, of Lumberport, West Virginia, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (methamphetamine), fleeing in a vehicle in a reckless disregard to the safety of others

Justin Paul Thompson, 36, of Fairmont, forgery and uttering

Mia Gill, 22, of Harborcreek, Pennsylvania, strangulation

Travis Michael, 34, of Fairmont, interception of communication

Tags

Recommended for you