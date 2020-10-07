FAIRMONT — The Marion County Grand Jury handed down indictments against 26 individuals on Oct. 5, including a local man who eluded police in May after a shooting on Hoult Road.
Shawn Monte Pritchard, 33, of Fairmont, was indicted Monday for one count each of attempted first degree murder using a firearm and wanton endangerment involving a firearm.
During attempts to locate Pritchard on May 17, investigators learned he was fishing at a pond near AFR Road. Deputy U.S. Marshals, Task Force Officers, and West Virginia State Police coordinated a plan to apprehend Pritchard at that location. When officers approached Pritchard to arrest him, he fled on foot into a nearby wooded area. Pritchard was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit and search of the area. Officers recovered a firearm during the arrest. Pritchard was also wanted on one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.
Police said on May 3, Pritchard shot at two people at 507 Hoult Rd. While neither person was injured, both vehicles they were seated in were struck.
Also indicted were: Jacob Varner, 22, of Fairmont, burglary
John Smith, 56, of Fairmont, breaking and entering, grand larceny, destruction of property, conspiracy to commit a felony
Tara Anne Parker, 29, of Fairmont, forgery of a public record, uttering
Roger Howard, 38, of Fairmont, felon in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (heroin), possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (methamphetamine)
Michael Morris, 39, of Fairmont, grand larceny
Shaundarius Reeder, 20, of Fairmont, prohibited person carrying a concealed firearm, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (xanax), conspiracy to commit a felony drug offense
Justin Paul Thompson, 36, of Fairmont, counterfeiting
David Jude Long, 38, of Fairmont, conspiracy to commit a felony drug offense, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (heroin, methamphetamine, alprazolam and marijuana), possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine), carrying a concealed firearm
Julius Cann, 28, of Fairmont, carrying a concealed firearm by a prohibited person, brandishing a firearm, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person
Stephen Hollabaugh, 60, of Fairmont, fleeing in a vehicle in reckless disregard
Taylor Shaye Cox, 23, of Fairview, child neglect creating risk of injury
Brandon Cottrell, 19, of Fairmont, escape, fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others
Elysha Lynn Otterstrom, 32, of Uniontown, Pa., breaking and entering
Charles Phillip Edwards, 35, of Shinnston, prohibited person in possession of a concealed firearm, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (lorazepam)
Clinton Kendall, 31, of Fairmont, 60, burglary
Jerry Rexroad, 30, of Fairmont, sexual assault in the third degree
William Mark Stewart, 57, of Fairmont, obtaining money, goods or services by false pretenses
Richard Efaw, 46, of Mannington, child abuse resulting in injury
Bashtlee Efaw, 39, of Mannington, child abuse resulting in injury
Andre K. Woodson Jr., 33, Detroit, Michigan, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (cocaine), forgery of a public record and uttering
Bryant Curry, 44, of Shinnston, fleeing in a vehicle in a reckless disregard
Phillip Creamer, 30, of Lumberport, West Virginia, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (methamphetamine), fleeing in a vehicle in a reckless disregard to the safety of others
Justin Paul Thompson, 36, of Fairmont, forgery and uttering
Mia Gill, 22, of Harborcreek, Pennsylvania, strangulation
Travis Michael, 34, of Fairmont, interception of communication
