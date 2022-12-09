FAIRMONT — A $15,000 grant from the George W. Bowers Family Charitable Trust recently helped the Marion County Public Library System replace a 14-year-old vehicle used to conduct library business.
Library officials paired the Bowers grant with local matching funds to replace a vehicle that was becoming increasingly unreliable, according to a press release.
MCPLS uses the vehicle to make deliveries of library materials to homebound patrons, travel to programming events, and deliver other outreach materials. These services, which occur several times per week, include programming conducted at Marion County schools, Head Start programs, and daycare and senior living facilities.
“A sample of the groups to which we make deliveries of library materials using the vehicle include Head Start programs in Rivesville, Mannington, and schools in Fairmont; Fairmont Health & Rehabilitation, St. Barbara’s Nursing Home, and Bright Beginnings Preschool, among many others. Finally, the Library also uses the vehicle to service its White Hall Express 24-hour library kiosk,” states the press release.
In addition to the George W. Bowers Family Charitable Trust, MCPLS would like to thank Dan Cava Toyota for its assistance in ordering a new vehicle during these challenging economic times.
“We are thrilled to receive this generous grant from the George W. Bowers Family Charitable Trust. This grant has allowed us to purchase a vehicle that can safely and reliably travel throughout all areas of Marion County to serve library patrons,” MCPLS Director Larissa Cason said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.