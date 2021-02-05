FAIRMONT — In 2016, the city of Fairmont teamed up with Fairmont State University to clean up the Coal Run Stream where the university’s storm water flows to.
Prior to the project, the stream did not foster visible signs of life, but after performing stream cleanup and ongoing maintenance, minnows can now be found in the stream.
“When we started Coal Run, there was no visible aquatic life,” said Stephanie DeGroot, construction project manager for Fairmont State. “Within the last two or three years, we have actually seen minnows in the stream, which is huge because now we know it can sustain life.”
Using a $25,000 grant from Dominion Energy’s Environmental and Stewardship Grant Program, the city and the school are teaming up again to rehabilitate the stream, which runs through the East Side.
According to DeGroot, who is also Fairmont State’s Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System coordinator, the grant will fund the purchase of monitoring equipment that will allow the university and city to evaluate the stream for potential problems so they can find solutions to those problems.
“Once it is installed, it will collect data such as the temperature, the PH, conductivity, the dissolved oxygen, and additionally we will do biological testing for coliform bacteria,” DeGroot said. “The students have already taken 10 to 12 samples along that length of the stream going to the river, and they have done some initial lab results.”
MS4 is a program through the Environmental Protection Agency that focuses on storm water regulation and observation. Organizations and communities can have MS4 coordinators who facilitate projects relating to storm water monitoring, according to the EPA.
Mike Bragg, wet weather program manager for the city of Fairmont and its MS4 coordinator, said the city wants to ensure its stream water is as clean as possible. Because the project is in its early stages, the city water department does not know what issues will be revealed by way of monitoring and testing.
“Right now we are more interested in the quality of the water, what is in the water,” Bragg said. “We are going to have to wait and see what the data tells us. We just don’t know what is going on with it yet, so we are in the first stages of it.”
DeGroot said she hopes to get the monitoring equipment installed by summer, at which point, she and Fairmont State students can look more closely at different variables, and see how outside influencers affect its levels, such as rainfall or pollution. This process will take some time, DeGroot said, but once enough data is collected, city employees can work on correcting any issues the team finds.
“The outcome of the testing will really help us benchmark the quality of the stream,” DeGroot said. “If we know what the PH is and the tepidity and the dissolved oxygen levels, then we can start hypothesizing what is causing those issues when they are found.”
Bragg said the stream is prone to flooding after rainfall, and water regularly flows out onto business property like May Brothers and the Dairy Creme Corner. While this project won’t target flooding issues specifically, students may find ways to mitigate the problem and lower the impact of flooding.
“There have been issues the city reported with some flooding around Dairy Creme Corner and that area around Speedway,” DeGroot said. “We are hoping this equipment will allow us to document those instances and be able to come up with a proposed solution on how to mitigate that.”
DeGroot said the stream runs into the Monongahela River, so maintaining water quality at one of its sources is important to the local ecosystem.
“The stream runs through residential and commercial areas, so it has uses as far as recreational purposes to the community members,” DeGroot said. “It also drains into the Monongahela River, so anything we can do to improve the water quality of that stream, the aquatic life, the ecosystem around it is just going to improve our area. It just affects a lot of things.”
Bragg said the partnership between the city and Fairmont State is a win for both organizations because the city needs to monitor its water sources as mandated by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection. Meanwhile, university students get real-world experience working on the project.
“That’s what I feel is really the great benefit is with the students, now they’ve actually got a project,” Bragg said. “They can take an in-class experience and make that your project. We’re getting the students hands-on experience and doing real-world work right in the community.”
DeGroot also said the work on the stream helped the university work out the kinks in aiding in a project like this, so future partnerships with the city on water rehabilitation will go more smoothly. Bragg said he expects to continue working with the institution, because there are still more streams in the area that he would like to evaluate for potential improvements in the future as well.
“We’re just going to different streams every couple years to get all our streams monitored and tested and see what we do have in them,” Bragg said. “At this point, we’re still crawling, we haven’t learned how to walk yet but we’re working our way up to it.”
