Grassroots effort underway to recall council members Bledsoe and Kennedy

FAIRMONT — Five local residents have drafted a petition to recall District 5 city council member Barry Bledsoe and District 3 city council member Karl “David” Kennedy, both of whom have been censured for making insensitive remarks on social media.
David Ice, Sherry Ice, Laura Baker, Romelia Hodges and Sheila Campbell, formed a committee to work on the petition, and have created a website containing information about the petition. According to the site, the five came together to draft the petition, in part, because of the two council members’ “disparaging language.”
“Barry Bledsoe and David Kennedy frequently use disparaging language against anyone they disagree with, including: women, members of the Black community (Black women are a frequent target) members of the LGBTQ community,” the website says.
According to Fairmont City Clerk Janet Keller, the committee presented the city with the petition on Sept. 15, and the city gave the committee the paperwork necessary to collect signatures for the petition on Sept. 24. She said in order for the petition to be successful, committee members need to collect signatures from 20 percent of the residents who were registered to vote in the city in 2018, the year both men took office.
“There were 12,306 eligible voters that could have voted in the 2018 municipal election,” Keller said. “The way the charter reads is we would need signatures from 20 percent of people who were eligible. They need 2,461 valid signatures that we would need for the recall petition.”
Keller also said the city provided the committee with two petition blanks, one for each council member, because some residents may want to sign for one recall but not the other. If the committee collects enough signatures for either or both council members, the city council has to review the petition within 30 days. Then, the city would need to have a special election to replace the ousted council members.
Bledsoe declined comment on the petition, and Kennedy did not return phone calls before press deadline.
David Ice is heading up the committee. Ice said the issue of communication is another reason the group does not want the two council members in office.
“They don’t represent us,” he said. “If we contact them through email or phone, they won’t return our phone calls. Then they started with the name calling and the inappropriate things on Facebook.”
Hodges said she did not know the other people who would end up comprising the committee prior to its formation, but they all share the belief that the two council members should not be representing the city of Fairmont.
“It is because of the comments that were made that were absolutely unacceptable from a person in a position of power,” Hodges said. “These are just like-minded concerned citizens who came together that are pretty much fed up with the inflammatory comments being made by these individuals.”
Hodges said the members of the committee will be canvassing different parts of the city in order to obtain the necessary signatures. She said each person canvassing will be respectful of the residents they encounter, and they would only like to see the same treatment.
“I respect people for their opinions, especially when it involves something like this,” Hodges said. “I hope the people who we are canvassing respect me the same when I knock on their door and say ‘Here is the petition.’”
In January, Kennedy was censured in a 6-3 city council vote after using the words “gooks” and “towel-heads” in a running Facebook conversation about the U.S. bombing attack that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani. He was censured a second time in July after he shared a meme that depicts two photos of a girl that also featured language including “slut” and “raped.” In another social media post, he referred to college students as “socialists” and “scum.”
On Sept. 8, Bledsoe was rebuked with a 6-1 city council vote for referring to Sen. Kamala Harris as a “hoe” and another Facebook post in which he said Del. Danielle Walker, (D-Monongalia) was “satanic” because her stance on a woman’s right to choose.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.