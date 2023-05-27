FAIRMONT — Usually when a business joins the Marion County Chamber of Commerce, chamber officials host a ribbon cutting at the new member’s headquarters. But, what happens when the new member has almost 30 locations?
On Friday, the chamber welcomed into its fold The Greater Fairmont Council of Churches and its member churches at a ceremony held at Central Christian Church, Disciples of Christ, cementing a partnership that had only been informal until now.
“Through the years we have had many joint projects with the Chamber and a lot of that was due to the work of Chaplain Donal “Jack” Squires, a strong supporter and a former Chamber director, so much so that the Chamber introduced, in 2008, the Rev. Donal “Jack” Squires Lifetime Achievement Award,” D.D. Meighen said, speaking on behalf of the Council. “Since that time the Council and the Chamber have joined hands in supporting the Christmas Toy Shop, the successful effort to provide 10,000 toys so each child in the county can have a deserving Christmas.”
Meighen recounted a list of events in which the Council and the Chamber had worked together in previous years, many of which were candidate forums to help educate residents prior to casting their ballots.
One of the more controversial issues on which the two groups partnered was the passage of the City of Fairmont Human Rights Commission in November 2018.
“Through all this I have been blessed to come to know and work with Tina Shaw, the executive director (of the Chamber). And needless to say, she has done a yeoman job — I could say so much but I will say she exemplifies what I feel is a Christian lifestyle, of putting her words into actions and her beliefs into service,” Meighen said.
Prior to the start of the event, Shaw said she had to “mend a lot of fences” in the Fairmont business community after the Chamber supported passage of the Human Rights Commission. She is still convinced it was the right thing to do.
“I feel very proud to represent the Chamber in helping make some of the decisions our board has made, for example, the Human Rights Commission and other initiatives that we have endorsed because in the umbrella of all the business organizations, it’s important that we take a very active role in Marion County and the future of where we’re going,” said Shaw, who is retiring at the end of 2023.
After her brief remarks, Shaw passed the spotlight to MaryJo Thomas, former Marion County School Board member and former Chamber board member, who explained how each organization complements the other.
“I think that one of the things that is so complementary of both the Chamber and of the Council of Churches is that you really have practiced not just thinking outside the box — which is relatively easy — but living outside the box, which is infinitely more difficult,” Thomas said. “With these two organizations coming together, everything is possible.”
Having worked most of her professional life in social services, Thomas said she sees how local churches and the Chamber help others everyday.
“You’ve helped those folks who have fallen between the cracks. When you partner with other nonprofits in the area, there’s nothing you can’t accomplish,” said Thomas.
“I compliment you on the wonderful traditions of the past, I compliment you on the things you’re doing today and I congratulate you on the things that you are yet to do and that you will accomplish because the future is bright as you focus forward and make things better for all of Marion County.”
