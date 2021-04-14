FAIRMONT — Fairmont, get ready to celebrate Patriot’s Day.
Fairmont Mayor Tom Manella presented a proclamation Tuesday to members of the Col. Morgan Morgan Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, which is based in Fairmont, to celebrate Patriot’s Day and the work of the DAR.
“Actually [Patriot’s Day] is a national holiday but there are only about five states who celebrate it,” said Chapter Regent Barbara Channell. “So hopefully, this turns into a new thing for West Virginia.”
In the proclamation, Manella officially deemed April 19, as Patriot’s Day in Fairmont. Patriot’s Day is celebrated on the third Monday of April in order to mirror the day the Revolutionary War began with the battles of Lexington and Concord.
Manella said, “the Fairmont City Council takes great pride in honoring our Revolutionary War Patriots,” in his proclamation.
Normally, the mayor provides a yearly proclamation to the DAR at a city council meeting, however, due to COVID concerns, the women from the organization opted for an outdoor meeting at the courthouse.
In honor of Patriot’s Day, the DAR also made a window display near Veteran’s Plaza to celebrate the occasion.
“This is the first time that we’ve done anything for this [holiday],” said Channell. “We’re hoping to bring awareness to the patriot’s many of us descended from.”
In order to join the DAR, one must be a woman descended from a documented patriot who fought in the Revolutionary War. The Col. Morgan Morgan chapter is just one of more than 40 DAR chapters in West Virginia and represents Marion County.
“They try to keep the legacy of the Revolutionary War going, and remind people of the sacrifices that were made of the people back then,” said Manella. “All so we can enjoy what we enjoy today — freedom.”
The Col. Morgan Morgan chapter is hoping to celebrate Constitution Day in a similar way in September. Constitution Day commemorates the signing of the American Constitution on September 17, 1787.
The DAR was founded in 1890 with the mission of promoting historic preservation, education and patriotism, according to its website.
Any woman 18 years or older, regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background, who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution is eligible to join their ranks.
Any interested in joining the Marion County Col. Morgan Morgan chapter can email them at colonel.morgan.morganDAR@gmail.com or find them on Facebook by searching DAR Colonel Morgan Morgan.
