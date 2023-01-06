FAIRMONT — Mon Valley Habitat for Humanity will build a tri-plex housing unit with $450,000 from Federal Home Loan Bank in conjunction with the affordable housing program.
The affordable housing units will be located on blighted lots on Robinson Street in Fairmont.
Mon Valley Habitat for Humanity serves Preston, Monongalia and Marion counties and rotates building housing among the counties. Currently, the nonprofit is working in Preston County, but expects to begin construction on the housing units in Fairmont in late summer or fall of 2023.
The project is expected to take six months and be finished by the end of 2023, if all goes well, Mon Valley Habitat for Humanity Interim Executive Director Elaine McVay said. While design plans have not been finalized, the unit will likely include three bedrooms and two bathrooms.
“Fairmont has been extremely supportive and a great partner in the process. So, that makes things simpler for us as we get ready to begin construction. We’ll be looking for partner families who live in Marion County or work there. Our goal is that we have people in the local community who are being served by that particular build,” McVay said.
Since opening in 1990, Habitat for Humanity has built over 65 housing units throughout the area they serve.
Their goal is to provide safe, affordable housing for individuals and families that they can call home, McVay said. After a selection and application process, families in need called “partner families,” are provided with a housing opportunity. Partner families work at the construction site on building the home, which is called “sweat equity.” The program is widely considered a “hand up” not a “hand out” for those in need.
“The family we have right now that we’re working with, they’re so excited. They are so thrilled. ... We really believe that through shelter, we’re building stability, self reliance, and strength. You know, if you don’t have a safe place to live or, you know, a good housing situation, you don’t get good rest and you go to work not your best,” McVay said.
McVay said Habitat for Humanity works to ensure partner families have housing that fits their needs. Depending on the type of family, one of the units in Fairmont could go to a couple with two kids, siblings living together or other options.
She said she is looking forward to the project getting underway.
“It’s so heartwarming. I know that sounds a little corny, but it really is. To see people be so excited and in the process. ... It’s really a community opportunity to, you know, build community as well as building a house,” McVay said.
Prior to being certified as a partner family, Habitat for Humanity provides them financial literacy training and works with them to make sure the family is on sound financial footing. Once the family takes ownership of the home, they do not make payments to a bank. Instead, they make payments to Habitat for Humanity.
To apply to be a partner family, visit the Mon Valley Habitat for Humanity website. They are accepting applications for Preston County now, but will be accepting in Marion County in the coming months. Information about how to volunteer or donate is also available on their website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.