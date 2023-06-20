FAIRMONT — Ham radio operators in the U.S. and Canada will band together this coming weekend for camaraderie, training, a picnic and fun.
It’s part of the 2023 American Radio Relay League’s Field Day Exercise scheduled for June 24-25. Locally, members of the Mountaineer Amateur Radio Association spearhead the event.
“On the fourth weekend of June of each year, thousands of radio amateurs called hams gather with their clubs, groups or simply with friends to operate from remote locations,” according to a MARA press release.
This year MARA member will operate from their tower and Field Day Site located off East Grafton Road and Williams Crossroads Way in Marion County near Fairmont.
“Field Day is a picnic, a camp-out, practice for emergencies, an informal contest and, most of all, fun! It is a time where many aspects of Amateur Radio come together to highlight our many roles. While some will treat it as a contest, other groups use the opportunity to practice their emergency response capabilities,” states the press release.
The weekend provides a fitting opportunity for hams to demonstrate amateur radio to newcomers who may be considering getting involved in amateur radio as a hobby.
“For many clubs, ARRL Field Day is one of the highlights of their annual calendar,” the press release continues. “The contest part is simply to contact as many other stations as possible and to learn to operate our radio gear in abnormal situations and less than optimal conditions. Away from typical power sources and without many of the comforts of home.”
This weekend’s training exercise allows teams to help train for emergency situations when the normal power, internet, telephone, and such services America enjoy daily are not available.
Often called “ham radio,” the Amateur Radio Service has been around for a century. In that time, it has grown into a worldwide community of licensed operators using the airwaves with every conceivable means of communications technology. Its members range in age from youngsters to grandparents.
Even rocket scientists and a rock star or two are in the ham ranks. Most, however, are just normal folks who enjoy learning and being able to transmit voice, data and pictures through the air to unusual places, both near and far, without depending on commercial systems.
For those members of the public who would like to visit the site during the event please contact steventh59@gmail.com or w8op@comcast.net for detailed directions to the site and schedule of times for visiting.
