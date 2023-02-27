FAIRMONT — Students at Harrison County's Lincoln High have a new avenue for financial aid when enrolling at Fairmont State University.
A $144,600 donation from the last will and testament of Fairmont State College graduate Lucille Anderson has created the Seba T. and Lucille B. Anderson Endowed Scholarship to help Harrison County students achieve their higher education goals.
Lucille Anderson knew the value of hard work having paid her way through college by selling eggs from her family farm.
“She contributed to farming by raising the chickens, gathering the eggs, and subsequently selling them,” said Margot Bartlett, wife of David Bartlett, Lucille Anderson’s nephew. “We found paperwork for the sale of eggs for her to attend college.”
Anderson was a firm believer in public education. She completed an undergraduate degree at Fairmont State and later a master’s degree in education. She went on to have a successful lifelong career as an educator and principal at different schools in Harrison County Schools.
“Seba and Lucille did not have any children, but they wanted to provide for the kids in Harrison County,” David Bartlett said.
Rebecca Moore, is described as a close family friend of the Anderson's, echoed David Bartlett's sentiment.
“They wanted Lincoln High School students to benefit because Lincoln High School, which used to be the Shinnston High School, is where they both graduated from,” Rebecca Moore said.
The Seba T. and Lucille B. Anderson Endowed Scholarship will be available to graduates of Lincoln High or students of Harrison County who graduate with a minimum grade point average of 2.8 or higher.
“The Anderson’s generous gift will undoubtedly make a difference in the lives of many students,” Fairmont State Assistant Vice President of Enrollment and Student Life Alicia Kalka said. “Seba and Lucille’s commitment to education is admirable, and mirrors Fairmont State’s own institutional value of providing accessible higher education to students from all walks of life.”
Scholarships are established by the Fairmont State Foundation, a nonprofit arm of the university that manages millions of dollars in endowed funds that have been generously donated since its creation in 1960.
Foundation President Rachel Rae Dyer said the Anderson's story is a great example of living the mission of Fairmont State.
“Seba and Lucille clearly valued education and understood the impact higher education has on the trajectory of students’ lives. Many of the students at Fairmont State University share the same grit and determination to succeed as Lucille did working on her family’s farm," Dyer said.
"Through this scholarship, many hard-working students will receive much needed assistance to make their college degree a reality. We are incredibly grateful to steward this gift on behalf of Seba and Lucille Anderson,” said Rachel Rae Dyer, President of the Fairmont State Foundation," Dyer continued.
For more information about our organization and ways that you can provide support, go online to www.fsufoundation.org or call 304-534-8786.
