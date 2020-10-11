Harrison County goes orange on updated state map

CHARLESTON — Harrison County is one of four West Virginia counties that earned orange, or heightened community transmission, status in the West Virginia Department of Education's weekly update of its color-coded coronavirus map.
Under state rules, counties in the orange category are required to conduct remote learning and extracurricular activities are limited to "conditioning only and sport-specific practicing is not permitted. Marching band is limited to outdoors only."
The other three counties are Doddridge, Mingo and Upshur.
Barbour, Berkeley, Cabell, Jackson, Kanawha, Putnam, Randolph counties were placed in the gold category — for elevated community transmission — with Saturday's map update. Counties that are gold can have in-person classes, while also adhering to other stepped-up measures. Gold counties are required to provide face coverings for students in grades 3-12 at all times. "Extracurricular activities are permitted in-county (with schools from the same county) and with other gold counties," according to the department of education.
Yellow, which indicates increased community transmission, can continue having in-person instruction, extracurricular practices as well as competition. Health and safety precautions include, at a minimum, students, teachers and staff are required to use wear coverings at all times for grades 6 and above. Boone, Logan, Morgan, Nicholas, Wayne and Wirt counties are currently yellow in the Saturday map update.
Marion County joins 37 other counties that are currently assigned green status on the map. No counties currently have the red designation.
The COVID-19 Data Review Panel reviewed and verified data that is used to update the WVDE Saturday Education Map to ensure both accuracy and reliability. The panel considered data that was available at 11:59 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 8 in compiling the map. Officials admit there may be differences between the WVDE map and the Department of Health and Human Ressources County Alert Map.
The county color announced each Saturday at 5 p.m. will be in effect until the next Saturday at the same time with the exception of a county turning red during the course of the week. Once reviewed, that change may be made immediately to the WVDE map because all in-person instruction and extracurricular and athletic activities would be suspended.
Both public and private are expected to adhere to the WVDE Saturday Education Map to guide in-person instruction and extracurricular activities.
DHHR officials announced five more West Virginia residents have died from the COVID-19 coronavirus.
The victims include a 78-year old man from Mercer County, a 92-year old woman from Kanawha County, a 79-year old man from Kanawha County, a 96-year old woman from Fayette County, and a 71-year old man from Kanawha County.
“We send our sympathy to these families and ask all West Virginians to abide by the guidelines to protect one another,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary.
As of 10 a.m., Oct. 10, there have been 627,403 total lab results received for COVID-19, with 17,913 total cases and 381 deaths.
Cases per county: Barbour (133), Berkeley (1,202), Boone (267), Braxton (18), Brooke (134), Cabell (989), Calhoun (30), Clay (48), Doddridge (49), Fayette (687), Gilmer (51), Grant (172), Greenbrier (141), Hampshire (116), Hancock (170), Hardy (98), Harrison (510), Jackson (313), Jefferson (472), Kanawha (3,080), Lewis (48), Lincoln (198), Logan (675), Marion (319), Marshall (201), Mason (155), McDowell (99), Mercer (456), Mineral (182), Mingo (437), Monongalia (2,142), Monroe (167), Morgan (72), Nicholas (140), Ohio (409), Pendleton (56), Pleasants (20), Pocahontas (61), Preston (170), Putnam (694), Raleigh (604), Randolph (312), Ritchie (18), Roane (65), Summers (63), Taylor (151), Tucker (46), Tyler (20), Upshur (175), Wayne (437), Webster (9), Wetzel (68), Wirt (20), Wood (408), Wyoming (136).
