CLARKSBURG — A Clarksburg man has admitted to a firearms charge in U.S. District Court.
U.S. Attorney Bill Powell said Mark Allen Riffle, 32, recently pled guilty to one count of unlawful possession of a firearm. Riffle, who is prohibited from having a firearm because of a prior conviction, had a .380 caliber pistol, a .40 caliber pistol, a .22 caliber rifle, a .410-gauge shotgun, a .22 caliber rifle, and a 12-gauge shotgun in May 2019 in Harrison County.
Riffle faces up to 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000. Under the federal sentencing guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Zelda E. Wesley is prosecuting the cases on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Greater Harrison Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided.
