FAIRMONT — A Harrison County man is being held in the North Central Regional Jail in connection with a fatal shooting that took place Tuesday night in Fairmont.
The Fairmont Police Department report that 21-year-old David Hunter Lewis was arrested around 2 a.m. on Dec. 16 and "taken into custody on Fairmont Avenue."
On social media, police said the shooting took place on Bryant Street near Ridgely Avenue at "approximately 10 p.m. Tuesday night."
Police said the unidentified 20-year-old victim "has succumbed to his injuries."
After the shooting, which police said, stemmed from an argument, Lewis "fled the shooting scene on foot."
After the shooting, FPD issued a lookout and said Lewis "is considered armed and dangerous." Police also described Lewis as a transient and said he had been living on the West Side of Fairmont in recent weeks.
"He was seen last headed into town from near the University on Locust Avenue," police said, before his arrest.
There are no records to indicate Lewis has been officially charged yet.
This is a developing story.
