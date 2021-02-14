CHARLESTON — A Shinnston man faces one count of first-degree arson after state fire officials conducted an investigation.
Investigators with the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office arrested 35-year-old Donald P. Halpenny II on Feb. 11 for burning his own home in January.
Fire officials gave no information surrounding the manner in which the fire was started, instead they said the blaze caused significant damage.
Halpenny is also charged with one count of burning an insured property.
The fire happened at Halpenny’s home at 2355 Hood Ave. on Jan. 14.
Halpenny is currently being held at the North Central Regional Jail.
