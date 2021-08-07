BRIDGEPORT — The obstetrics department at United Hospital Center recently received a donation of books from Harrison County Schools.
UHC Childbirth Educator and Lactation Counselor and Supervisor Lee Ann Romeo, left, accepted multiple copies of the book “The Wheels on the Bus” by Raffi Cavoukian and illustrated by Sylvie Wickstrom from Helen Roberts, federal programs curriculum coordinator for Harrison County Schools.
“Our donation is meant to enrich imaginations and improve reading abilities,” Roberts said. “Reading is such a critical skill that is needed to help lead a successful life.”
The books will be provided to families of newborns to encourage reading to children. “Wheels on the Bus” is the perfect book for early learning, as it encourages singing and supports babies’ and toddlers’ speech and listening skills. This familiar children’s song that has been enjoyed for generations, comes to life in a book for parents and children to spend quality time together.
“Putting a book in the hands of a parent certainly motivates them to read to their child, which broadens their youngster’s horizons,” said Romeo. “This donation will undoubtedly be cherished by families and shared for generations to come.”
