FAIRMONT — Shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday the administrator of the Marion County Health Department became the county’s first recipient of the new COVID-19 vaccination.
Lloyd White said he understands that people may be fearful of getting the injection because of the expedited rate at which the vaccine was developed and distributed, so he wanted to show that it is safe.
“I wanted to demonstrate to the public that this is what we have preached, and now we have delivered,” White said. “It’s an [intramuscular] injection, and it is just like any vaccination. If you have gotten a flu shot before, or any kind of injection into the muscular area, no different.”
The Marion County Health Department received 40 doses of the Pfizer vaccine Wednesday, and began vaccinating staff members of the health department and the Marion County Rescue Squad. White said administering the first round of vaccines is a “monumental day” in Marion County.
“In the history of Marion County, clearly it is one of the biggest days,” White said. “Few of anyone has experienced a pandemic of this nature, so I think it’s a historic day for Marion County to start giving the vaccine.”
The Health Department will receive limited quantities of the vaccine as often as possible, but priority for their distribution will first be health care workers and at-risk individuals including residents of nursing homes and elder care facilities. However, White said the department should be able to get through these groups relatively quickly, and he expects everyone wanting a vaccine will be able to get one by mid-March.
“We are getting some help with the long-term care facilities and nursing homes,” White said. “The idea is for us to move as quickly as possible through all those sub-groups that hopefully by mid- to the end of March, anybody who wanted a vaccine should have been able to get it by that point.”
Several other staff members received the vaccine Wednesday after White, including Sandy Hassenpflug, health department director of nursing. Having seen patients suffer symptoms of the disease over the past several months, Hassenpflug said the vaccine is a better option than dealing with the sickness.
“It was painless,” Hassenpflug said. “I thought it would be beneficial to get the vaccine as opposed to being exposed to COVID and suffering the results of COVID.”
Raven Lee, a member of the Marion County Quick Response Team, also received a vaccination Wednesday. She wants to be safe from the coronavirus to protect not only herself, but others.
“I am excited to potentially have the opportunity to protect myself and my children and other members of the community,” Lee said.
White said the department put the order in for the first round of doses on Friday and he and the staff had to keep them safe in the right environment to ensure they could be safely administered. The Pfizer vaccine is required to be stored at 94 degrees below zero Fahrenheit in order to keep its potency.
“It takes a lot of pre-planning and precise planning,” White said. “These doses are so limited that we simply cannot waste a single dose.”
Meagan Payne, a nurse at the Marion County Health Department, administered the first several vaccinations after going through a special training to learn how to administer the vaccine. However, she said giving the shot itself is similar to how she would give any other vaccine.
“The state worked with us, we had several trainings, we had several Zoom meetings for information,” Payne said. “It has been the last month of trainings. However, the administration itself, the reconstitutions is similar to other vaccines.”
White said the health department will use a system called VAMS to register patients to receive the vaccine, but the system is not yet open to the general public. The vaccine comes in two shots that need to be given about 21 days apart, so this system is crucial to its distribution, he said.
White emphasized that widely distributing a vaccine is the only way to stop the spread of the coronavirus and move toward healing because herd immunity would take too long, and the virus would likely mutate into another form by that time.
“If we wait for herd immunity because you had it, we will never get there,” White said.
Hassenpflug said she hopes people get the vaccine when they can, in order to stop the spread of COVID-19 and the sickness and deaths caused by it. She said despite the quick turnaround in developing the vaccine, she trusts the process and does not want to risk getting COVID anyway.
“Our hope is that the community takes advantage of this vaccine so we can all be protected and we can put an end to this pandemic,” Hassenpflug said. “Risk versus the benefits, I know it’s a novel virus, and I know it was authorized quickly through emergency authorization, but it was still tested and I feel very comfortable getting the vaccine.”
