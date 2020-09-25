FAIRMONT — George Levitsky interacts with several people over the course of almost every workday.
As general manager of the Fairmont-Marion County Transit Authority, Levitsky makes contact with not only employees, but other members of the community who rely on public transit. Because of this, he tries to get tested for COVID-19 as often as he can.
“We’re fortunate in Marion County to have the Health Department offer it as many times as they have,” Levitsky said. “I’m around a lot so I like to get tested to make sure.”
The Marion County Health Department offered another round of free COVID-19 testing Thursday at Palatine Park, as part of a state mandate to keep track of cases and increase local testing efforts. Lloyd White, administrator of the Marion County Health Department, said the department has hosted a free testing event like this about once a month, but recently, the staff has not been finding as many positive cases as they did in the early months of the pandemic.
“We’re not really finding cases when we have the testing events,” White said. “But we just want people to come and get tested. We’re not finding any cases, but that is a good thing.”
White said he would like to see more people get tested when this is offered because the bigger the sample size, the better the health department can determine the ratio of people who have been infected with COVID-19.
“It has been OK, we would like to see more,” White said. “I think the value of doing community testing is it lets you know what the prevalence and incident rates are in your community. The only way to know that is through testing.”
White also said he has seen several people attend these free events each time the health department holds them. He said this is also encouraged because even someone who tested negative at one point can become infected again since their last test.
“We do have people coming back multiple times through the testing, which is OK,” White said. “Again, there could have been a potential exposure since the last test, so it’s always a good idea to get tested no matter what.”
Levitsky said he goes to the testing site each time, because he wants to set a good example for his employees, whom he encourages to get tested when possible.
“We did have an employee last week that took the test, and he was negative, so that’s a good thing,” Levitsky said. “The transit authority has worked right on through (the pandemic). I want to make sure that if I ask an employee to do it, that I have done it.”
White said the health department may offer more free testing events in the coming months, but it will also soon begin offering testing in its offices so people don’t have to wait for a special event.
“The first of October, we’re going to start testing at our office every Tuesday and Thursday from Noon to 3:30,” White said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.