FAIRMONT — When Fairmont Regional Medical Center closed its doors in March, the community lost more than a city hospital that had served area residents for decades.
It also lost the FGH HealthPlex, once considered a progressive jewel among the region’s fitness and rehabilitation facilities.
Today, the three-story, 56,110-square-foot facility near the Middletown Commons shopping area sits nearly vacant, its only tenant an Edward Jones investment services company branch office.
Gone from the $13 million facility are doctor’s offices, diagnostic services, a pharmacy, café, and thousands of square feet filled with the latest workout and rehabilitation equipment.
While WVU Medicine has assumed control of the former Fairmont General Hospital, the FGH HealthPlex building is on the market.
“We are not assuming the operations of the HealthPlex,” said Angela Jones-Knopf, corporate director of media relations and public affairs with WVU Medicine.
The HealthPlex facility, which was also known as the Fairmont Healthplus Fitness Center under its last owner, is owned by Medical Properties Trust, a Birmingham, Alabama-based real estate investment trust.
According to its website, Medical Properties Trust is one of the world’s largest owners of hospital buildings with approximately 390 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents.
Requests for comment from Medical Properties Trust executives were not returned by press time.
Fairmont Regional Medical Center leased 80% of the HealthPlex building through Alecto Healthcare Services LLC, an Irvine, California-based company that owned the local hospital before abruptly closing it. Alecto, in turn, leased the HealthPlex space from Medical Properties Trust.
The other 20% of the building, about 10,000-square-feet of medical office space, is considered condominium space and is owned separately from the HealthPlex, according to Jeff Wise, a commercial real estate associate with Morgantown-based Black Diamond Realty LLC.
The smaller portion of the HealthPlex facility is being marketed locally by Black Diamond.
“The HealthPlex portion of the building is for sale and looking for a buyer. It is not for lease,” said Wise. “But the smaller portion is available right now, for lease or sale.”
In addition to Fairmont Regional Medical Center, Alecto also owned Wheeling’s Ohio Valley Medical Center, which it also closed on short notice within the past year.
Alecto has 4,700 total employees and generates $1.3 billion in annual sales, according to its company profile.
In a Facebook post dated May 6, the fitness center bid adieu to is patrons.
“For the past 12 years, Fairmont General Hospital/Fairmont Regional Medical Center has operated the Fairmont Healthplus Fitness Center at 51 Southland Drive. Unfortunately, with the closing of Fairmont Regional Medical Center and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses such as fitness centers, the Fairmont Healthplus Fitness Center will not be reopening its doors,” the post read.
