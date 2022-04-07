FAIRMONT — A number of grandparents who have gone above and beyond for their grandchildren will graduate from the Healthy Grandfamilies Program next week.
Marion County Healthy Grandfamilies will hold graduation on April 12 to celebrate the grandparents who have been empowered with new education, resources and support to raise their grandkids, due to various circumstances. The program is a partnership of the Marion County Board of Education, W.Va. Family Services and West Virginia State University.
“We find that a lot of these grandparents are struggling not just navigating the school system, a lot of things have changed over the years — to social media to taking care of themselves personally — so that’s what this program provides, but it also provides a network so that grandparents realize that they’re not alone and that there’s many services that can assist them,” Marion County School Superintendent Donna Hage said.
Healthy Grandfamilies often relies on the Marion County Family Resource Network to execute some of its programming for grandparents during the school year.
“I know that not only are the classes essential for someone who hasn’t had a child in the home in years maybe, but trying to raise a child in this century, with all of the electronics and ways we communicate now, can be challenging. Not only that, but parenting has probably changed since they’ve been parents,” FRN Executive Director Frank Jarman said.
Discussions and classes began at the beginning of March and are held on Tuesdays each week. For example the April 5, class focused on trauma and nutrition. The North Marion area meetings are held at Blackshere Elementary and South Ridge Church for the Fairmont participants. Topics are selected to help grandparents learn necessary information they might not know about. For example, “Navigating the School” and “Challenging Behavior and Positive Parenting” are some of the classes offered and taught by local experts, Hage said.
The first graduation ceremony for participants is highly anticipated, Hage said.
“We are just tickled about graduation... This will be the first cohort of graduates of Healthy Grandfamilies in Marion County and really it’s just a testament to the collaborations in the community that the school system has to support our families. We know we couldn’t do it alone and this is another example of the collaboration to support our families and communities,” Hage said.
The program lost a bit of traction during the COVID-19 Pandemic, Hage said. Program directors were unable to have face–to–face conversations and recruit or make referrals. The program relies heavily on being able to talk to families of students and the pandemic interfered with the ability to do that.
“Having experience with the Healthy Grandfamilies program in West Virginia for several years now, I’ve just really seen the power of it and the personal stories and the support that comes from that. It really is a testament to the community raising up and supporting these grandparents,” Hage said.
The Healthy Grandfamilies graduation is open to the public and includes a dinner and a recognition ceremony for participants and partners and will run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at South Ridge Church. There will also be a Grandfamilies Resource Fair on April 26 at South Ridge Church form 5:30-7:30 p.m.
“I think it’s invaluable what the Healthy Grandfamilies Program does for grandparents...The people who have run it in the past and are running it now love the people that they’re trying to help and they’re doing an amazing job. We’re just honored to be a part of it,” Jarman said.
Those interested in joining the Healthy Grandfamilies Program can visit the Marion County Board of Education website here or can call the Grandfamilies Coordinator Stacy Oliver at 304-367-2100 extension 126 or Tricia Maxwell at 304-367-2157.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.