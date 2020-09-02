FAIRMONT — While the Marion County Clerk’s office had to alter plans for the primary election due to the coronavirus pandemic, planning for the general election will be easier, because staff won’t have to devise a pandemic plan from scratch.
The difficulty now is making arrangements for an expected influx of requests for absentee and mail-in ballots. All this is on top of the recruiting of poll workers, which was another hurdle for the County Clerk in the primary election.
“The Secretary of State’s office was gracious enough to continue to let us operate under this executive order that was done during the primary election,” said Julie Kincaid, county clerk for voter registration. “That was because of the difficulty of finding poll workers.”
Tuesday was the first-ever National Poll Worker Recruitment Day, which was meant to raise awareness of the widespread need for staffers to work the general election. Marion County experienced some difficulty in getting enough poll workers for the primary election, but Deputy County Clerk Tom Antulov said the office will pretty much use anybody who inquires about working in November.
“We will do everything in our power to use everybody who signs up,” Antulov said. “We want to make sure that when this is hopefully over, we’re back to some sort of semblance and we can get those poll workers back.”
In addition to the initiative put forth by the West Virginia Secretary of State, the United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties aided in spreading the word about the need for poll workers. Emily Swain, United Way community impact director, said it is important to the nonprofit that people in the community stay involved and active in the political process whenever possible.
“It is a very needed service, and it is something we are encouraging people to participate in,” Swain said. “Voting is a very important part of having a strong community and a strong state. From the United Way’s standpoint, we want to build those resilient communities, and that is part of that process, is making sure people in the community are engaged civically.”
Antulov said he is happy to see the recruitment of poll workers pushed, and agreed that elections only work well when people stay involved in the process.
“That’s how this form of government works, that is how it continues to work,” Antulov said. “Active participation.”
Kincaid said she would like to see more young people become poll workers, because the duty may demonstrate to them the impact people have on elections.
“We really, really want to appeal to young people,” Kincaid said. “They need to get involved, they need to see how this process works, and that way we can have them for years to come.”
Kincaid also said the pay for serving as a poll worker is not bad considering it’s relatively easy work.
“The base pay is $110,” Kincaid said. “They get paid $40 for attending the training, so they get a total of $150 for a relatively easy day. And plus they get to do some civic duty and learn a little, too.”
Because Marion County is following the same plan it used during the primary election, Antulov said the general election won’t need as many poll workers as the average election year. The utilization of fewer polling sites is the reason for that decrease, and also the ability to make planning easier for the County Clerk staff.
“Even though there was some scuttle of moving the election, I don’t think they are going to move the election; they would have to move it everywhere,” Antulov said. “We’ve got to be able to put on an election, so the sites allow us to have not as many poll workers.”
Antulov said the County Clerk is already dealing with an influx of requests for mail-in and absentee ballots, with about 2,000 already received. Kincaid said the office is getting some inquiries about being poll workers, which she is happy to take because she always likes to have extra help.
“If at any time we have enough, we’re always happy to take more because we might need alternates, someone might call off,” Kincaid said. “As many who are willing, we are happy to have them.”
Kincaid said anyone interested in being a poll worker can call 304-367-5447, 304-367-5449 or 304-368-3399 to sign up.
