BRIDGEPORT — From Aug. 7 to 12, the Mannington District Fair will return for its 92nd year, featuring favorites including the parade, pageants and Power Wheels derby. But this year’s fair also brings new programming organizers say guests won’t want to miss.
Kicking off the fair Monday night is the Grand Parade, which will welcome 10 to 12 entries in its annual float competition — a bigger showing than Parade Superintendent Kristy Moore has seen in her five years on the job.
“The parade is going to be very large,” she said. “It always makes me happy to see how many people put so much time and effort into the parade.”
Beyond the competition, the parade will also include all of the pageant and photogenic baby competitors, as well as old-fashioned buggies with horses.
What Moore is perhaps most excited about is a surprise guest who is making an appearance this year. The Mountaineer, West Virginia University’s official mascot, who will help lead the parade.
“We’re pretty excited about that, too,” she said.
After the parade, the fair will also host its first-ever barrel racing and pole bending clinic for aspiring equine athletes of all ages.
The clinic will introduce participants to “some learned tricks of the trade,” or “help them improve if they’ve already started” competition riding, said Vickie Lucas, superintendent of the horse show.
Lucas has been involved in the fair’s horse show for around 35 years, and emphasized that the show is centered around learning, community and fun. While prizes will be offered to winners of the horse show from older age groups, all participants under age 12 will receive a participation medal.
“We don’t want it to be a stressful contest,” she said. “We want them to relax, but also have a little bit of competition.”
The horse show is slated for the top of the day on Tuesday, followed by a 4-H showmanship clinic, Mannington District Fair Queen and Teen competition, and Power Wheels demolition derby for kids.
On Wednesday, Mannington’s agrarian roots will be on full display with sheep, poultry, swine, goat, lamb and cattle competitions. Later, at 6:30 p.m., the carnival will open for its first day, featuring an array of games and rides for visitors to enjoy.
In addition to the second day of the carnival, Thursday boasts a full slate of activities ranging from horse and riding shows, a petting zoo, and a monster truck ride at 7 p.m.
At 9 p.m. the Davisson Brothers, a Clarksburg-based country music group, will perform. Kevin Gump, vice president of the fair and superintendent of stage info, said he is most excited about “the entertainment, and the crowds coming in and enjoying themselves.”
Friday will give local youth a chance to enjoy some country competitions like the sheep rodeo and greased pig chase. Adults can throw their hat in the ring and participate in a horse pulling competition, too.
At 8 p.m. on Friday, country singer Dillon Carmichael will hit the fair’s stage for a late-night performance.
For the final day of the fair, Saturday, visitors can participate in drag racing classes, and watch a professional wrestling match on the main stage. Awards will be distributed for winners of a variety of animal showings held throughout the week, and the carnival will open a little bit earlier at 5 p.m. to bid farewell to the week’s festivities.
The final musical performance of the week will be a gospel performance from gospel music group Make a Joyful Noise.
