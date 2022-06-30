FAIRMONT — One of West Virginia’s greatest examples of a life serving others came to an end Wednesday as Hershel “Woody” Williams died at the age of 98.
Williams died in the Huntington VA medical center that was renamed in his honor in 2018.
After enlisting in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1943 at the age of 19, Williams went on to become a true war hero for his role in the Battle of Iwo Jima where he served with the 21st Marines, 3rd Marine Division. He wanted to enlist in 1942, but was rejected for not being tall enough.
“So in ‘43, after they said they would take people shorter, I was able to go in,” he told the Times West Virginian at a ceremony hosted by the Mountaineer Area Council of the Boys Scouts of America who recognized him as their 2018 Distinguished Citizen of the Year.
In February 1945, Williams walked ahead of his unit and eliminated a series of Japanese machine gun positions, which allowed U.S. tanks to maneuver an open lane for infantry to get through.
Later that year, President Harry Truman awarded the 22-year-old Williams the Congressional Medal of Honor, the nation’s most prestigious award for valor. Williams was the last-surviving Medal of Honor recipient from World War Two.
“Standing before the president of this United States, for a country boy 22 years old, I was absolutely shaking in my shoes,” Williams said in 2018.
He was in combat 34 of the 36 days that the battle lasted.
“It is horrific because you’re having people killed around you, you’re losing some of the best friends you’ve ever had in the world, fellow Marines,” Williams said. “It left a lasting impact on my life, and like most people who have been in combat, it takes a while after you come home to readjust.”
Williams said receiving the Medal of Honor changed his life.
“For me, receiving the Medal of Honor was actually the lifesaver because it forced me to talk about the experiences that I had, which was a therapy that I didn’t even know I was doing,” he said.
After serving 20 years as a Marine, Williams worked another 33 years as a veterans service representative where he continued helping others. He went on to launch the Woody Williams Foundation. Based in Louisville, Ky., Williams and the foundation “are responsible for establishing 103 Gold Star Families Memorial Monuments across the United States with more than 72 additional monuments underway in 50 states and 1 U.S. Territory.”
Gov. Jim Justice has offered for Williams to lie in state prior to having a state funeral at the West Virginia Capitol in Charleston. Additional details regarding these arrangements will be announced soon pending confirmation from the family, according to a press release.
“America is the land of the free and the home of the brave because of the acts of valor displayed by Woody Williams in the spring of 1945,” Justice states in a press release. “The tales of his bravery in Iwo Jima doubtlessly inspired generations of West Virginians to follow the call of duty in defense of our nation and our freedoms.”
While Williams was not born in or grew up in Fairmont, he considered the city his adopted home.
“My hometown of Fairmont has been exceedingly good to me over my life, and I always say that I am from Fairmont and I’m very proud to be from Fairmont, although I was raised out in Quiet Dell, West Virginia, but we would come to Fairmont on a Saturday, so Fairmont’s always been home. And for this group to recognize and to award me the award that they’re going to give me tonight…it’s just another one of those things that my community is doing that just increases my pride of saying, ‘I’m from Fairmont.’”
As a teen, he drove a taxi in Fairmont and also met his future wife, Ruby Williams, who passed away in 2007 at 83.
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., describes Williams as “the embodiment of a true American hero.”
“Woody was a tireless advocate for all veterans and their family members,” Manchin said in a statement. “I will miss riding with Woody during our annual motorcycle ride for Gold Star Families; he was always my wingman. One of my most cherished memories with Woody is traveling to California and Virginia with him when his ship was commissioned and christened. During those moments, Woody showed the world the true nature of being a West Virginian with his humility and grace.”
Manchin said he visited Williams as recently as June 26 and the focus of the conversation was not on Williams, but on serving veterans, his true passion in life.
“In true Woody fashion, he wanted to discuss the importance of completing the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery in Dunbar — his most recent Veterans project — to ensure that the families of our fallen soldiers and veterans have a safe place to lay their loved ones to rest, protected from the weather throughout the year. I am determined to carry on the legacy of my dear friend by getting the shelter built,” Manchin said.
U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said she was deeply saddened to learn about Williams’ death.
“Woody embodied exactly what the Greatest Generation was all about: Service to country above self. Not only are his acts of valor on the battlefield well-documented, but the lives he touched in the years since serving had a lasting impact on every person he met,” Capito said in a statement.
Marion County veterans advocate Kip Price said he was honored to meet Williams years ago in Rowlesburg, West Virginia at a World War II living history exhibit.
“What a true American hero,” Price said. “I will always cherish having met him. I was in awe. I was so honored to have met a recipient of the Congressional Medal of Honor who did so much to save lives of American soldiers.”
This story includes reporting by Eric Hrin.
