WASHINGTON, D.C. — Hershel “Woody” Williams had a send off befitting a true American hero.
Williams, who was the last living World War Two Congressional Medal of Honor recipient, was laid in honor at the U.S. Capitol building.
Under the dome of the U.S. Capitol, beneath the eyes of the statues and paintings that line the walls of the rotunda, dignitaries and family members gathered to bid Williams farewell.
Williams passed away June 29 in the Huntington VA Medical Center which was renamed in his honor in 2018.
His body was brought to Washington Thursday for the ceremony that has only been held for six other Americans. Four of whom were Capitol Police officers, the other two were famed civil right activist Rosa Parks and American minister Billy Graham.
Now a West Virginian from Quiet Dell joins the ranks of some of the most honored Americans.
“Williams embodied everything the Greatest Generation stood for,” U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said in a statement after the ceremony. “It’s rare for anyone to lie in honor in the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, but through his heroic acts on the battlefield and dedication to his fellow veterans after the war, Woody proved he was a rare hero indeed.”
The ceremony began with a motorcade escorting Williams into the capital complex, where his flag-clad casket was carried up the 18 marble stairs leading into the center of the rotunda.
The guests were divided by office, Senators and congressional leaders, executive branch representatives, house representatives and family and guests all sat in quadrants, their chairs facing inward toward the empty podium where Williams would be laid for the ceremony.
The room fell silent as the front doors opened, the only sounds were the soft clicks from the boots of those carrying the casket and the jingles of medals hanging from their formal uniforms.
After a moment of silence following the the lying of the casket, U.S. House Chaplin Margaret Kibben gave an invocation.
“Thank you for the service of Chief Warrant Office Hershel ‘Woody’ Williams, who’s example of service above self was extraordinary,” Kibben prayed. “As the flag unfurled over Iwo Jima, Woody — a true Marine — never lost his nerve as he fought for freedom.”
After the invocation, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi gave remarks regarding the heroism of Williams and the legacy of service he leaves behind.
Williams was just 21-years-old when he fought in the Pacific theater of World War Two. At five-foot, six-inches tall, he was first denied entry to the military due to his height until the situation abroad called for more recruits.
“He was never the tallest and at 145 pounds he was never the biggest, yet he was a force of nature of the battlefield,” Pelosi said. “When awarding Woody the Medal of Honor, President Harry Truman called his unyielding determination true heroism.”
In February 1945, Williams walked ahead of his unit and eliminated a series of Japanese machine gun positions, which allowed U.S. tanks to maneuver an open lane for infantry to get through.
At 22-years-old, Williams was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor by President Truman, the most prestigious award for valor the U.S. has to offer.
Williams called himself a country boy, but this ceremony was befitting for only the most honored Americans. U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., spoke on the senate floor Wednesday night about Williams and reflected on his legacy.
“The West Virginia farm boy from Quiet Dell will lie in honor in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, laying to rest a generation of heroes,” Manchin said. “One of Woody’s last wishes was lying in state at the United States Capitol, not for himself, but to represent all Medal of Honor recipients of World War Two.
“Woody can rest in peace knowing his mission is complete.”
Following the remarks by the congressional leaders, “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band Vocal and String Ensemble performed an arrangement of “In The Garden” by Anne Murray.
The vocals accompanied by acoustic guitar and cello echoed throughout the rotunda.
After the performance, the House, Senate and executive branch laid wreaths around the casket. For the Senate, Manchin and Capito approached and paid their respects.
On the House side, Pelosi and House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy paid their respects alongside West Virginia’s U.S. Reps. David McKinley, Alex Mooney and Carol Miller.
After the wreaths were laid, each group walked a slow circle around the rotunda to pay their respects to Williams’ family members who were in attendance.
The Marine Band performed another song, an arrangement of an old hymn, “My Wonderful Lord.”
The final benediction was given by Senate Chaplin Barry Black and Williams laid in the rotunda for the rest of the afternoon before departing the Capitol at 3:30 p.m.
“Lord, we thank you for providing us someone who was an exemplary role model of courage, service and freedom,” Black said. “Support us all the day long, till the shadows lengthen and the evening comes and the busy world is hushed and our work is done.”
Williams, whose wife was a Fairmont native, called Fairmont his adopted hometown. The Veterans of Foreign Wars post in East Side was renamed the Hershel “Woody” Williams Post 7048 in his honor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.