FAIRMONT — The Marion County Family Resource Network returned to its monthly collaborative community meetings on Wednesday. After taking July off, the organization highlighted Pleasant Acres Christian Haven, an assisted living facility in Fairmont for its return meeting.
“We’re like a hidden gem in Fairmont that no one knows about,” Janet Izadore, administrator of the facility, said. “We offer Respacare Care, end of life services. So, if someone is approaching the end of their life and the family doesn’t want to take them home, they could bring them in and we can help them get through that stage.”
The meeting is a way to get several of the area’s service organizations together and highlight one that needs more attention, FRN Director Shannon Hogue said. The meeting also provides opportunities to network and for attendees to find out what services are in their area.
“We put out a monthly invite and reminder,” Hogue said. “Folks from all different areas, it can be nonprofit, private sector, they come and they join, and they share. Sometimes we have speakers if we have someone new in the area that wants to share about their services, and that way, it’s just something that we can all do and build new partnerships.”
Pleasant Acres is a small facility affiliated with the Church of Christ. They are a nonprofit and have 14 beds available for use. They take more complicated cases and offer one on one care, thanks to two aides that work with the seven residents currently at the facility.
Izadore wanted to spread the word about what services Pleasant Acres offers at the meeting. She said residents are treated like grandparents. They also take patients on a short term basis so people can take vacations while ensuring that their family members who need more care are being assisted.
Perhaps the most attractive feature of the facility is its proximity to Fairmont.
“‘I’d like to bring my loved one to Fairmont, where I can get to visit them more often,’ people say,” Carla Satterfield, a registered nurse at Pleasant Acres, said. “So, it’s just making people aware because the people that have been there, the families love it. There’s another option out there for Fairmont people that they don’t know about.”
